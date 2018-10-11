History’s Most Fashionable Ghosts, and Fall Pieces They Would’ve Appreciated

There’s a reason we tell ghost stories. Not to put too fine a point on it, but they’re kind of iconic. Stories about ghosts have a tendency to stick around. We remember floating figures, ghastly moans, rattling chains—and our minds cling to visuals, like trailing dresses, oblique veils, period clothing showing up in places where it doesn’t belong.
In other words, ghosts really are that bitch. They pervade our collective consciousness—and manage to make outfits work centuries after they’ve passed from the public eye. Fashions might fade, but style—specifically, haunted style—really is eternal.
Since ghosts are basically offering us undying lessons in how to craft outfits so timeless they’ll survive long after you do, we’ve decided to do a deep dive into the ghost archives and dig up some of the most prolific style stars from centuries past.
And we’ve done you one better: We’ve hand-picked a handful of fall fashion items we think each ghost would’ve appreciated, given their carefully stylized aesthetic. We’ve got headless horsewomen in goth equestrian ensembles, silent film stars in haunted silver rings and flapper ghosts who pretty much exclusively wear green.
Why consult the now for style cues, when you could, instead, derive outfit inspiration from across the veil?
Without further ado, let’s peruse some posh poltergeists and study some slick spectral chic. Ahead, 11 of history’s most fashionable ghosts—plus contemporary fall pieces we think they would’ve appreciated.
Olive Thomas
Olive Thomas was pretty much bred-in-the-bone entertainment royalty. Aside from being a showgirl in the famous Ziegfield Follies and being married to star Jack Pickford (Mary Pickford’s brother), she was literally the original flapper.
Olive’s glamorous life was cut short when at 25 she overdosed on some of Jack’s syphilis medication. It’s unknown whether the overdose was intentional or the result of a mix-up, but either way, Olive’s ghost has stuck around—the New Amsterdam theater has learned to expect appearances by the star who once graced the stage.
Olive’s said to appear in a green beaded flapper dress and to actually perform on the stage. She’ll even interact with audience members, but only the men. (I guess girls are too much drama.)
Even in death she’s been something of a diva; pictures of Olive have been placed at each entrance of the theater so that employees can greet her on arrival and bid her goodnight to cut down on the chances of angry manifestations.
Public domain.
Olive Thomas
Thankfully for Olive, some of fall's favorite pieces are turquoise, embellished or flapper-y as hell.
Fringe soft jacquard midi dress, $83 at ASOS
ASOS.
Olive Thomas
Thankfully for Olive, some of fall's favorite pieces are turquoise, embellished or flapper-y as hell.
Green Sogno beaded necklace, $444 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Olive Thomas
Thankfully for Olive, some of fall's favorite pieces are turquoise, embellished or flapper-y as hell.
Aurelie Bidermann turquoise drop earrings, $749 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Olive Thomas
Thankfully for Olive, some of fall's favorite pieces are turquoise, embellished or flapper-y as hell.
Sequin headband, $26 at Zara
Zara.
Pearlin Jean
Pearlin Jean fell in love with a Scottish Lord named Robert Stuart while he was studying in Paris. When Stuart tried to ghost (had to) her and sneak back to Scotland without her, Jean chased his carriage and climbed onto the front, declaring, “If you marry any woman but me, I will come between you to the end of your days!” Stuart told his driver to drive on, and Jean ended up being run over by the carriage.
Stuart didn’t lose her for long; when he made it home, Jean’s ghost—and her disembodied head—was sitting on on the arched gateway of his home, waiting for him. Absolutely devoted to the grudge, Jean continues to haunt the Allanbank estate to this day.
Servants at Allanbank recognize Jean's presence when they hear the rustling of the pearlin (thread silk) she always wore—or the clicking of her high heels.
But the haunting doesn't stop there. When Stuart eventually married and placed a portrait of his wife in the hall, Jean's ghost absolutely wrecked everything until Stuart had a portrait of Jean hung on the wall between the ones of him and his wife. (Or so the story goes, at least.)
Public domain.
Pearlin Jean
Pearlin Jean's namesake—pearlin—is near-omnipresent at your favorite retailers this fall. Although these days, we'd just call it lace.
Romance in the Dark lace choker, $8 at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal.
Pearlin Jean
Pearlin Jean's namesake—pearlin—is near-omnipresent at your favorite retailers this fall. Although these days, we'd just call it lace.
In Safe Hands lace gloves, $4 at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal.
Pearlin Jean
Pearlin Jean's namesake—pearlin—is near-omnipresent at your favorite retailers this fall. Although these days, we'd just call it lace.
Arvada dress, $695 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
The White Pilgrim of Sussex County
In the late 18th century, Ohio native Joseph Thomas set out to become a traveling preacher. And to really drive the point home, he would travel wearing all white everything, including immaculate white boots. He even rode a completely white horse with a white saddle.
When Thomas took died of smallpox in 1835 in New Jersey, some members of the clergy who maybe thought Thomas was being a little extra with his all-white declined to bury his “contaminated corpse” in the Christian Cemetery and instead dumped it in the much less swanky Dark of the Moon Cemetery nearby.
Ever since, the White Pilgrim has been seen riding around on his ghostly white horse, letting everyone know how upset he is about being excluded from the proper Christian burial ground.
Public domain.
The White Pilgrim of Sussex County
Take a page out of the White Pilgrim of Sussex County's book and remember: White after Labor Day is totally a thing.
Bluebell dungaree, $235 at Ganni
Ganni.
The White Pilgrim of Sussex County
Take a page out of the White Pilgrim of Sussex County's book and remember: White after Labor Day is totally a thing.
Herringbone frock coat, $100 at Zara
Zara.
The White Pilgrim of Sussex County
Take a page out of the White Pilgrim of Sussex County's book and remember: White after Labor Day is totally a thing.
HEX studded boots, $150 at Topshop
Topshop.
The White Pilgrim of Sussex County
Take a page out of the White Pilgrim of Sussex County's book and remember: White after Labor Day is totally a thing.
Ridgewood wide pants, $235 at Ganni
Ganni.
Rudolph Valentino
When the explosively popular silent film star known for creating the “Latin Lover” archetype passed away at the age of 31 from peritonitis, nearly 100,000 people showed up in New York to mourn him.
Ubiquitous as a film legend, Rudolph Valentino is also ridiculously present as a ghost. He might even hold the record for number of different residences he’s known to haunt; people have reported sighting him in at least 13 separate locations, including the Santa Maria Inn (where he used to spend time) and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery (where he’s buried).
Some believe Valentino’s misfortune was caused by a silver ring he bought just before his career began to ebb. After his death, it passed to his girlfriend Pola Negri, who quickly fell ill and all but lost her acting career. Pola gave it to singer Russ Colombo, who died in a shooting accident soon after.
Fun fact: Valentino’s dog Kabar is also a ghost and has often been sighted at the L.A. Pet Cemetery where he’s buried.
Public domain.
Rudolph Valentino
Androgynous chic fall fashion inspired by the one and only Rudolph Valentino. (And yes, we included a silver ring.)
Tibi belted faux-fur coat $869 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Rudolph Valentino
Androgynous chic fall fashion inspired by the one and only Rudolph Valentino. (And yes, we included a silver ring.)
Riva ring, $120 at Still House
Still House.
Rudolph Valentino
Androgynous chic fall fashion inspired by the one and only Rudolph Valentino. (And yes, we included a silver ring.)
Eros Mesh rose and blue pearl wristwatch, $139 at Vincero
Vincero.
Rudolph Valentino
Androgynous chic fall fashion inspired by the one and only Rudolph Valentino. (And yes, we included a silver ring.)
Kore Ramage jacquard cape, $2,120 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
The Headless Horsewoman of Fort Hunter Liggett
For about four decades, soldiers at California’s Fort Hunter Liggett have been pretty consistently bothered by the presence of a ghost. Specifically, soldiers have reported seeing a woman with flowing clothes and a cape riding around the base on a white horse.
How are they sure she’s a ghost? She doesn’t have a head.
The ‘headless horsewoman’ is known for never heeding any soldier’s orders to stop, vanishing into thin air and knocking on soldiers’ doors just to spook them. Nobody is sure who she is or what she wants, but one thing is certain: She sure loves a bit.
Public domain.
The Headless Horsewoman of Fort Hunter Liggett
Because nothing says October like a haunted AF equestrian ensemble.
Tie-front golden-embroidered velvet cape, $3,390 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
The Headless Horsewoman of Fort Hunter Liggett
Because nothing says October like a haunted AF equestrian ensemble.
Manokhi bustier cropped top, $244 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
The Headless Horsewoman of Fort Hunter Liggett
Because nothing says October like a haunted AF equestrian ensemble.
Evie faux leather trouser pant, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters.
The Headless Horsewoman of Fort Hunter Liggett
Because nothing says October like a haunted AF equestrian ensemble.
Understated biker boot, $290 at Free People
Free People.
The Greenbrier Ghost
When Edward Shue told everyone that his wife Zona Heaster Shue had died from falling down the stairs, everyone believed him.
Even when he insisted on washing the body himself, dressing it in a high-necked dress with a veil, and freaking out every time the town doctor tried to examine Zona’s neck. Even when he spent the entire funeral service pacing and muttering and making adjustments to the body, even at one point wrapping an additional scarf around her neck.
Everyone just kind of went with it because he was a “well-liked member of the community.” That is, until Zona herself appeared to her mother, Mary Jane, telling her that Edward had broken her neck. The apparition spun her head around 180 degrees for effect. (Talk about a power move.)
The next day, Mary Jane went to the authorities who pretty much immediately figured out that Edward had murdered his wife. Today, Zona is credited as “the only known case in which testimony from ghost helped convict a murderer."
Mystery U.
The Greenbrier Ghost
Naturally, we've pulled some of fall's finest scarves and neckpieces to pay homage to dear Zona.
Yves Salomon furry collar, $208 at Farfetch
Farfetch
The Greenbrier Ghost
Naturally, we've pulled some of fall's finest scarves and neckpieces to pay homage to dear Zona.
Read This chain choker, $3 at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal.
The Greenbrier Ghost
Naturally, we've pulled some of fall's finest scarves and neckpieces to pay homage to dear Zona.
Chain printed scarf, $30 at Zara
Zara.
Flora Sommerton
In 1876, an 18-year-old Flora Sommerton went to a formal dance in near her San Francisco home just to have her parents announce to everyone that they were marrying her off to an old man.
Flora, ball gown and all, immediately fled the building. Her parents offered a $250,000 reward for her safe return but never heard from anyone—save a few bold con artists.
As many as 50 years later Flora’s body was found in Butte, Montana, where she'd been working as a housekeeper under the name Mrs. Butler. Her room at the time was covered in news clippings about her own mysterious disappearance, and at the time of her death, she was wearing the same huge, white dress covered in crystal beads that she'd been wearing the night she ran away.
Ever since Flora’s body was brought back to San Francisco, people have seen a ghost in a white dress walking down the street she used to live on.
Public domain.
Flora Sommerton
For Flora, we've selected some of fall's finest embellished pieces. No ball gowns here, but we've managed to run the gamut of glam.
Embellished-collar long-sleeve button-front cotton poplin shirt, $1,560 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Flora Sommerton
For Flora, we've selected some of fall's finest embellished pieces. No ball gowns here, but we've managed to run the gamut of glam.
Tall fringe & pearl embellished jumpsuit with wide leg, $285 at ASOS
ASOS.
Flora Sommerton
For Flora, we've selected some of fall's finest embellished pieces. No ball gowns here, but we've managed to run the gamut of glam.
Embellished cold shoulder cape, $16 at ASOS
ASOS.
Red Lady of Huntingdon
When Martha’s father died and left her his fortune, she decided to fulfill his wish to have her leave New York and attend her mother’s alma mater, the Women’s College of Alabama—even though she had no desire to go there.
Martha was immensely unpopular and withdrawn. She had a hard time keeping a roommate, and having an obsession with the color red, soon decorated her entire room with red walls, bedding and even red trinkets on red shelves. She also exclusively wore red (obviously).
Apparently, she got into the habit of walking the halls once everyone went to bed; the other girls in the dorm were used to hearing Martha’s footsteps pausing at each door in the hall in the middle of the night.
Martha was eventually found dead in her room, and she's now known to return to her dorm at the Women's College of Alabama (now Huntingdon College) each year on the anniversary of her death, wandering the halls as a red glow.
George Eastman Museum.
Red Lady of Huntingdon
Red on red on red. (On red.)
Cowl About mini dress, $50 at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal.
Red Lady of Huntingdon
Red on red on red. (On red.)
Marlene heeled leather boots, $150 at Topshop
Topshop
Red Lady of Huntingdon
Red on red on red. (On red.)
Soft faux fur coat, $100 at Zara
Zara.
Red Lady of Huntingdon
Red on red on red. (On red.)
Red Valentino lace panel mini dress, $995 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
“Unsinkable” Molly Brown
That’s right, the bitch so bad the Titanic couldn’t kill her is reportedly still cheating death and kicking it at her home in Denver.
Employees at the Molly Brown House, which is now a museum, have reported seeing a figure in a Victorian dress wandering around the property. Some good news is that guests have also smelled pipe smoke, indicating that “Unsinkable” Molly’s husband, J.J., is in the house as well.
Truly a happy (if ghastly) ending for the woman who allegedly threatened to throw crewmen off a lifeboat in order to get them to go back and save more people from the Titanic.
Public domain.
“Unsinkable” Molly Brown
An Edwarian Era-ensemble for all your Titanic-inspired fashion needs.
CO Ruffled crepe midi dress, $925 at Net-A-Porter
Net-a-Porter.
“Unsinkable” Molly Brown
An Edwarian Era-ensemble for all your Titanic-inspired fashion needs.
Giuseppe Zanotti Feather High Red Sole Sandals, $995 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
“Unsinkable” Molly Brown
An Edwarian Era-ensemble for all your Titanic-inspired fashion needs.
Gucci GG-embellished felt hat, $690 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
“Unsinkable” Molly Brown
An Edwarian Era-ensemble for all your Titanic-inspired fashion needs.
Agnella Clara tasselled leather gloves
$216 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Lady Dorothy Townshend/The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall
In 1936, photographers from the British magazine Country Life published what they believed to be a photograph of a genuine ghost taken at the historic Raynham hall.
Historians believe it’s Lady Dorothy Townshend, who lived in Raynham before her husband permanently locked her in her room for seeing another man.
She now spends her time wandering the halls of her former home and, I guess, posing for photo opps.
Public domain.
Lady Dorothy Townshend/The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall
Though Lady Dorothy Townshend existed in the 17th century, many of the pieces she wore in a surviving portrait are translatable to 2018. Behold, our attempt to recreate her iconic look.
Guccilux logo-jacquard Lurex turban headband, $486 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Lady Dorothy Townshend/The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall
Though Lady Dorothy Townshend existed in the 17th century, many of the pieces she wore in a surviving portrait are translatable to 2018. Behold, our attempt to recreate her iconic look.
MSGM denim trench coat, $575 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Lady Dorothy Townshend/The Brown Lady of Raynham Hall
Though Lady Dorothy Townshend existed in the 17th century, many of the pieces she wore in a surviving portrait are translatable to 2018. Behold, our attempt to recreate her iconic look.
Paula Knorr relief waterfall-ruffled silk-blend velvet dress, $365 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Lady Dorothy Townshend/The Brown Lady of Raynham Hal
Though Lady Dorothy Townshend existed in the 17th century, many of the pieces she wore in a surviving portrait are translatable to 2018. Behold, our attempt to recreate her iconic look.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh hall button-front skirt, $389 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Marilyn Monroe
Look, we all know Marilyn Monroe is a style icon. But did you know that she continues to be one from beyond the grave?
Marilyn stayed at the Hollywood Roosevelt so often that she bought a huge mirror to install in her favorite room, suite 1200.
After her death, it was hung up in the lobby and guests can reportedly still see her checking her makeup in it from time to time.
Public domain.
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn's style was so iconic many designers continue to create pieces inspired by her very existence.
Henrik Vibskov button down tie dress, $272 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn's style was so iconic many designers continue to create pieces inspired by her very existence.
Forever Marilyn 85 suede pumps
$653 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn's style was so iconic many designers continue to create pieces inspired by her very existence.
Chimala faux-fur teddy coat, $928 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn's style was so iconic many designers continue to create pieces inspired by her very existence.
Gucci Forcats printed foulard silk scarf
$495 at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus.