Harry Styles’ New Song “Two Ghosts” Really Might Be About Taylor Swift

When Harry Styles debuted his new song, “Ever Since New York,” on Saturday Night Live last month, fans were certain it was about Taylor Swift and their rumored relationship in 2012. But now, everyone is even more sure his other new song, “Two Ghosts,” is about her. And that’s only after hearing a part of it.

Yesterday, Apple Music released a behind-the-album teaser, and on it was a clip of “Two Ghosts.” But the real speculation began with a screengrab of the lyrics, which also appeared in the teaser.

“Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos / But it’s not you, and it’s not me / Tastes so sweet, looks so real / Sounds like something that I used to feel / But I can’t touch what I see / We’re not who we used to be / We’re not who we used to be / We’re just two ghosts standing in,” the lyrics read.

It creates a real parallel with Taylor’s song “Style.” Her lyrics say, “You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip, classic thing that you like / And when we go crashing down, we come back every time / ‘Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style / You’ve got that long hair slick back, white T-shirt.”

So many white shirts — they just might belong together.