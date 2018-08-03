Wedding Trend Alert: Suspended Flowers for Total Fairy Tale Vibes

I’m not married—and I’m not planning on getting married any time soon—but even I can’t resist scrolling through Pinterest‘s wedding tag every now and then. It’s like a fairytale I can live vicariously through—a fantastical world full of beautiful things and food and clothing. And at this point, the practice of perusing the wedding page is so enjoyable for me it’s basically therapeutic.

Though I’m most apt to admire seemingly delicious cakes or ornate vintage rings, a different kind of trend has caught my eye lately: suspended flowers, which are really just wedding floral arrangements hung from the ceiling.

I’ve never been the kind of person who has strong opinions about wedding flowers. I’ve actually considered (eventually) getting married in the desert, because I like the idea of creating such a stark juxtaposition between delicate, intricate bridal decor and the rough, sand- and cactus-filled landscape. But now that I’ve been exposed to suspended flowers, I’m low-key reconceptualizing my whole fantasy.

Flowers are undeniably beautiful, and when you suspend them from the ceiling, they somehow become even more so. There’s something about the idea of looking up and seeing a sky full of flowers that’s not just unexpected, but downright dreamy. It seems like the kind of thing that should be reserved for storybooks, but I’m so glad it isn’t.

Plus, on a more practical note, a strategically placed canopy—floral or otherwise—can make any space feel cozier and more intimate.

Whether you’re getting married sometime soon or not, lose yourself in the following 17 photos of suspended flowers. And dream of of all the cascading flowers you’ll hang at your wedding—or just like, an incredible party you’ll throw—someday.