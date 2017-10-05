26 Ways to Style Hanging Decor This Season

Whether you’re renting an apartment or living in a dorm, sometimes you don’t have the option to make semi-permanent changes to your digs like painting or building onto the current walls. Wall hangings are one major home decor trend we’ve seen popping up lately that require no more commitment than a nail or two in the wall.

From hanging greenery from a branch for a super rustic, fall feel or going for girly vibes with a ceramic millennial pink-and-marble wall hanging, these wall decor items can be found just about anywhere from your local home store to online outfitters. You can also DIY most of them pretty easily.

Click through the slideshow ahead to see some of our favorite hanging decor shopping picks and DIY tutorials.