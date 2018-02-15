The Top 5 Handbag Trends to Get in on Right Now

In the spirt of New York Fashion Week, we decided to take a thorough look at what types of handbags are in right now—and which ones you can tuck in the back of your closet until they rotate back to the fashion forefront. For starters, retro is no longer a thing of the past. More and more trends have returned in the past couple of years, and to be honest, we’re jumping on the bandwagon faster than you can say “fanny pack.” (As we reported last fall, fanny packs—or “belt bags,” if you want more fashion sex appeal—are back.)

A few of our other current favorite handbag trends include top handle bags, which make for the perfectly chic office bag; box bags, which brings structure to any woman’s bag collection; furry bags, because why the hell not; and, finally, one of our latest must-haves, the circle bag. Each one can be worn from day to night, work to play, and everything in between.

You’ll also find that a majority of these handbag trends overlap. We find that plenty of box and circle bags also feature a killer top handle (who ever needs a shoulder strap again?), and now, many fanny packs are being worn on their own as a clutch or short shoulder bag.

Ahead, we break down these five major handbag trends, what they look like, how to style them, and some ones to shop now. Welcome to handbag heaven!