25 Easy Fall Appetizers That Will Elevate Your Halloween Party

25 Easy Fall Appetizers That Will Elevate Your Halloween Party

by
25 Easy Fall Appetizers That Will Elevate Your Halloween Party
Photo: wmaster890/Getty Images

Um, give us all the Halloween candy, but even a hardcore sweets lover needs a little hearty, savory food to sop up some of that sugar sooner or later. Save the cheesy monster-themed appetizers for the kids, though. We’re all about chic tapas-style snacks and apps that still lend a little bit of sophistication to all our All Hallow’s Eve soirees.

MORE: 15 One-Pot Recipes That Are Ideal for Chilly, Lazy Days

And if you have some other fun fall occasions coming up besides Halloween—Friendsgivings, dinner parties, etc.—the 25 recipes below totally work and will score you big-time points as a guest or host. From guilty pleasures like nachos and dips to healthier picks like stuffed squash and hummus, consider this your party menu planning guide.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.

Cranberry, Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, and Brie Skillet Nachos

Half Baked Harvest

Baked Goat Cheese and Roasted Cranberry Appetizer

Honey and Birch

Butternut Squash Apple Bruschetta

Whitney Bond

Fall Harvest Chex Mix

Cooking with Libby

Baked Caramelized Onion Dip with Gruyere

Fox Valley Foodie

Grilled Turnips with Dill and Olive Oil

Naturally Ella

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Ricotta

The Seasoned Mom

Sausage and Apple Stuffed Acorn Squash

Cherished Bliss

Pumpkin Pie Twists

Deliciously Sprinkled

Butternut Squash, Cranberry, and Goat Cheese Crostini

The Food Charlatan

Caramel Apple Grapes

Belly Full

Maple Caramel Bacon Crack

The Domestic Rebel

Cranberry Brie Bits

Kitchen Sanctuary

Sweet and Spicy Bacon Wrapped Meatballs

The Gunny Sack

Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Stuffed Jalapenos

Sally's Baking Addiction

Bacon Mac and Cheese Bites

The Gunny Sack

Spinach and Spaghetti Squash Dip

Julia's Album

Balsamic Glazed Cauliflower Wings

Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Zucchini Balls

Sweet as Honey

Loaded Baked Potato Rounds

Lil Luna

Maple Pecan Baked Brie

Fake Ginger

Sweet Potato Pie Bites

Nutritionist Reviews

Apple Pie Popcorn
Apple Pie Popcorn

Million Moments

Cinnamon Apple Chips

Carrie's Experimental Kitchen

Butternut Squash Hummus

Minimalist Baker

