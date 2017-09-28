StyleCaster
10 Halloween Cocktails That’re Super Sophisticated (but Still Keep with the Theme)

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/The Flavor Bender

If you ask us, Halloween is kinda overrated. The rushing around finding a costume (usually at the last minute), throwing around tons of cash on something you’re only going to wear once and fretting over whether our hair and makeup still looks spooky and on point is just so stressful. Is it any wonder everyone feels the need to drink their faces off on Oct. 31? We’d much rather channel our energy into perfecting the perfect Halloween-y cocktail than the perfect costume.

In that spirit, we’ve gathered 10 cocktail recipes that are so Pinterest-worthy, they’ll impress the hell out of every friend you offer them to on Halloween. All it takes is setting aside a little extra time to mix up something dark, rich-looking, and full of flavorful ingredients. Think: Pumpkin, blackberries, and apples. Promise it’ll be worth it once you sip it and feel very domestically accomplished—plus, the hangover probably won’t be as bad as with beer or cheap wine.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.

The Witch's Heart Vodka Grenadine Cocktail
The Witch's Heart Vodka Grenadine Cocktail

The Flavor Bender

Cranberry Sangria
Cranberry Sangria

Cravings of a Lunatic

Blood Orange Blackberry Rum Punch
Blood Orange Blackberry Rum Punch

Heather Christo

Blackberry Sage Margarita
Blackberry Sage Margarita

Wicked Spatula

Blood Sangria
Blood Sangria

Cravings of a Lunatic

Black Widow Blackberry Vodka Cocktail
Black Widow Blackberry Vodka Cocktail

Evermine

Kahlua Pumpkin Scotchie
Kahlua Pumpkin Scotchie

Garnish with Lemon

Caramel Apple Sangria
Caramel Apple Sangria

The Sweetest Occasion

Blackberry Apple Spooky Sangria
Blackberry Apple Spooky Sangria

In Katrina's Kitchen

Potion de Muerto Cocktail
Potion de Muerto Cocktail

Drinkwire

