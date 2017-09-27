A Complete Guide to How Many Calories Are In All the Best Halloween Candy

The month of October is that magical time of year when we’re given the free pass to binge on as much Halloween candy as we’d like. Calories totally don’t count this season, right? Pass the assorted mini chocolate candy bars and candy corn, please!

All kidding aside, being an adult kinda means we have to be more mindful of what we consume, which essentially translates to not sucking down three huge plastic pumpkin’s worth of sweets in one sitting. Boo.

But it is possible to indulge in Halloween goodies and still maintain your waistline—you just have to make sure what you’re consuming is reasonable. To help you out, we’ve highlighted 12 types of candy you’re sure to see this Halloween, and what their toll will be if you’re counting calories. If you do overindulge? You can always double up on green juice … starting November 1.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.