Halle Berry’s Hair Was The Most-Searched Oscars Moment This Morning

Despite wrapping up about nine hours ago (at least by ET standards), everyone’s still talking about the 2017 Oscars.

There were, of course, the usual highs and lows, some hits and misses, and yes, the occasional flub that no one will really remember tomorrow—yeah, right—but there was one moment of the 89th Annual Academy Awards in particular that ultimately became Google’s most-searched trend without much effort attached. And the winner was, drumroll, please… the stunning natural look that Halle Berry rocked on the Oscars’ red carpet! Are we really surprised, though?

“The 50-year-old actress let her head full of healthy brown curls take center stage as she arrived at the Academy Awards on Sunday night,” the Daily Mail shared, while also giving proper due to the shimmery Atelier Versace gown that showed off Halle’s amazingly-toned upper body. That’s right, people: 50 years old!

“The dress is [so] glamorous, [it] made me feel feminine and fresh,” the Oscar-winning stunner shared with red carpet mainstay Ryan Seacrest. “With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be natural and free.”

Berry’s hairstylist Castillo told InStyle that they “went for a very natural, curly, powerful asymmetrical ‘fro. This is something she’e never done before and it’s just ridiculous how good she looks.” Ain’t that the truth.

You forgot flawless, but we’ll happily add that in for you. Enjoy the well-deserved honor, you queen!