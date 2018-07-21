Hair Scarves and Bandanas Will Be Your Summer Hair Savior

Hot weather is delightful. It’s an invitation to take to the nearest pool, beach or park and live it up in the summer sun. The only problem: Hot weather means sweat, and sweat means matted, sticky hair.
To be honest, I don’t have a problem with the appearance of sweaty hair. (The wet hair look is a thing, y’all.) The real issue is with the experience of sweaty hair—no one likes feeling sticky, sweat-soaked strands cling to their neck, especially when they’re already hot.
If you have long hair, there’s an obvious solution: throw your hair up in a ponytail or bun; even if you have short hair, though getting your hair to cooperate with the ponytail might be more challenging if you’re rocking a bob.
The thing is, turning to the same hairstyle every single day for a season gets boring after, like, maybe one or two weeks. (I’ve just come to accept that my commitment to the ponytail will never parallel Ariana Grande’s.)
Thankfully, some of our favorite street-style stars have solved two problems at once: They’ve figured out how to keep their necks cool without adopting a monotonous hair routine, and they’ve done so with the help of hair scarves and bandanas.
No matter what your outfit looks like, you can find a hair scarf or bandana that will look great with it. (I mean, there are a ton on the market—surely one of the myriad options available will steal your heart.)
And that’s not even the best part; hair scarves and bandanas are seasonally versatile. Once the hot weather subsides and you’re tired of accessorizing your ponytail, you can tie your hair scarf on your neck, handbag or wrist.
Here, photos of 12 street-style stars tackling the hair scarf trend—plus, 12 hair scarves and bandanas you’ll want to buy while the weather’s still hot enough to wear them.
All Neutral Everything
A neutral-toned hair scarf will go with any look—be it a super colorful one or a more minimalist ensemble (like the Fashion Ardenter's stunning look pictured here).
Photo:
Fashion Ardenter
Black, white, brown and sure to go with anything in your closet.
Colvin striped scarf, $16 at Lulus
Photo:
Lulus.
Understated Elegance
Accessorize anything with a hair scarf, statement earrings and your favorite sunnies, and voila—instant glam.
Photo:
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
This silky scarf will dress up even the most casual of looks. Plus, that rich sky blue will complement all of your favorite colors.
Multi Geo medium square scarf, $48 at Banana Republic
Photo:
Banana Republic.
Playful Patterns
Keep your outfit simple and let your accessories do the talking with a boldly patterned hair scarf.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Not quite flames, but we're obsessed with the flamingos on this adorable scarf.
I Don't Give a Flock Bandana, $12 at Shop Moda
Photo:
Shop Moda.
Black on Black
Hard to go wrong with all black everything.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
A hair scarf your future self will thank you for buying. (The best part: It's a two-pack!)
Eugenia Kim scarf set, $145 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Bandana Chic
Because some days you just want to keep it casual.
Photo:
Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
This Michael Stars scarf puts a fun spin on the classic bandana.
Kiss Me kerchief, $30 at Michael Stars
Photo:
Michael Stars.
Bright, Bold and Bohemian
Buy scarves in all your favorite jewel tones. They're perfect for musical festivals, afternoons at the beach and, you know, everyday wear, too.
Photo:
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.
We can't even pick a favorite. (Thankfully it's a set of three—so we don't have to.)
High noon scarf set, $24 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Pop of Print
Because matching your scarf to your bag is fun when you do it this subtly.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Fruit fashion is in full swing, y'all.
Your Are Cherry Sweet scarf, $20 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Pretty in Pink
We're suckers for anything and everything millennial pink.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Pink without being too pink, ya know?
Bandana, $13 at Madewell
Photo:
Madewell.
Subtle Stripes
The best way to dress up a monochromatic ensemble: Add a dynamic accessory.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Prints on prints on prints.
Club Monaco Emmilia scarf, $68 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Low-Key Polish
Yes, it's possible to look elegant—even on the worst of hair days. Just throw a hair scarf over your bedhead and step out in your classiest ensemble. Polish in a pinch.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
From the textured print to the rich jewel tone, everything about this scarf is begging for you to wear it, like, now.
Multicolored printed scarf, $15 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Forest Green
Almost black, but not quite.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
As close to "neutral" as you'll get with a color.
Paisley silky mini square scarf, $14 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Ornate Details
The houndstooth print. The gold bauble buttons. The chain-anklet, peep-toe, thigh-high boots. All of it is delightfully ornate. We're here for it.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Don't have statement-making thigh-high boots? Let your incredibly patterned, incredibly colorful scarf do the heavy-lifting for you.
Knot a Moment to Spare patterned headband, $12 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.