Hair Scarves and Bandanas Will Be Your Summer Hair Savior

Hot weather is delightful. It’s an invitation to take to the nearest pool, beach or park and live it up in the summer sun. The only problem: Hot weather means sweat, and sweat means matted, sticky hair.

To be honest, I don’t have a problem with the appearance of sweaty hair. (The wet hair look is a thing, y’all.) The real issue is with the experience of sweaty hair—no one likes feeling sticky, sweat-soaked strands cling to their neck, especially when they’re already hot.

If you have long hair, there’s an obvious solution: throw your hair up in a ponytail or bun; even if you have short hair, though getting your hair to cooperate with the ponytail might be more challenging if you’re rocking a bob.

The thing is, turning to the same hairstyle every single day for a season gets boring after, like, maybe one or two weeks. (I’ve just come to accept that my commitment to the ponytail will never parallel Ariana Grande’s.)

Thankfully, some of our favorite street-style stars have solved two problems at once: They’ve figured out how to keep their necks cool without adopting a monotonous hair routine, and they’ve done so with the help of hair scarves and bandanas.

No matter what your outfit looks like, you can find a hair scarf or bandana that will look great with it. (I mean, there are a ton on the market—surely one of the myriad options available will steal your heart.)

And that’s not even the best part; hair scarves and bandanas are seasonally versatile. Once the hot weather subsides and you’re tired of accessorizing your ponytail, you can tie your hair scarf on your neck, handbag or wrist.

Here, photos of 12 street-style stars tackling the hair scarf trend—plus, 12 hair scarves and bandanas you’ll want to buy while the weather’s still hot enough to wear them.