The White Dress Hailey Baldwin Wore for Her Court Wedding with Justin Bieber

After a two-month-long engagement, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are officially married. According to TMZ, the two were seen outside a New York City courthouse on Thursday where they received their marriage license. Per TMZ’s sources, Bieber was crying and at one point, told his fiancé, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” At the end of the ceremony, Bieber also reportedly told the judge, “Thanks for keeping on the DL.”

For those wondering: But what about the wedding? Rest assured. According to People, Bieber and Baldwin plan on having a “religious” ceremony and celebration with their friends and family soon after their court wedding. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source said.

And though we might have to wait a while longer until we see Bieber and Baldwin officially walk down the aisle, their recent court wedding at least gave us a clue to what Baldwin will be wearing on her big day. Though it was only their court wedding, Baldwin still wore a white dress.

A picture of Baldwin and Bieber walking into the courthouse show her in an off-the-shoulder, thigh-length white dress with slouchy, puffed sleeves and a cinched-in waist, which she wore with matching white sneakers. Her fiancé, on the other hand, kept it a lot more simple an oversized striped shirt, jeans and his long hair tied in a ponytail.

The picture is extremely low-quality, and it’s unclear if Baldwin intended to wear a white dress to her court wedding or if it was a mere coincidence. We’re inclined to believe the former. Guess we’ll just have to wait until their second ceremony to see what Baldwin will really wear.