Hailey Baldwin’s Famous Friends Who Could Be Bridesmaids at Her Wedding

Now that we’re over the initial shock of Hailey Baldwin’s engagement to Justin Bieber, it’s time to get down to business: What will their wedding be like? With a roster of celebrity friends and hordes of pop-star-made money, Baldwin and Bieber’s nuptials is sure to be one for the books. And though we’re excited to see what cake Baldwin will smash into her fiancé’s face or the designer dress that she will walk down the aisle in, let’s be real: We can’t wait to find out which A-listers will be in their wedding party.

With model besties like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and famous cousins, such as Ireland Baldwin, Badwin is well connected (she is a Baldwin, after all) and we’re sure that her wedding will reflect that. (Think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, except substitute the Suits cast with the Kardashian-Jenners.) Ahead, we predict which famous friends will walk down the aisle with the bride-to-be as her bridesmaids.