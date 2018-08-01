Hailey Baldwin’s Epic Beauty Evolution from Child Star to Rising Model

You might have heard Hailey Baldwin’s name over the years. Perhaps it was as the youngest daughter of actor Alec Baldwin. Perhaps it was as the best friend of model Kendall Jenner. Or perhaps it was as the recently engaged fiancée of Justin Bieber. However you learned of Baldwin’s name, one detail is clear: She’s more than someone else’s accessory.

In her time in the spotlight, the 21-year-old has built an established résumé, and she’s only going up from here. Not only is she a model who has worked for the likes of Elie Saab, Dolce & Gabbana and Phillip Plein, but Baldwin is also the host of the James Corden–created reality show Drop the Mic, as well as a bona fide Instagram influencer with more than 14 million followers. She clearly knows her stuff. Here, we go back through Baldwin’s history and track her transformation from the child of a celebrity to a rising model who you’re about to see a lot more of. Ahead, check out her incredible beauty evolution. It might give you clues to what her wedding look will be like.