StyleCaster
Share

Hailey Baldwin’s Epic Beauty Evolution from Child Star to Rising Model

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hailey Baldwin’s Epic Beauty Evolution from Child Star to Rising Model

by
hailey-baldwin
39 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.

You might have heard Hailey Baldwin’s name over the years. Perhaps it was as the youngest daughter of actor Alec Baldwin. Perhaps it was as the best friend of model Kendall Jenner. Or perhaps it was as the recently engaged fiancée of Justin Bieber. However you learned of Baldwin’s name, one detail is clear: She’s more than someone else’s accessory.

MORE: Hailey Baldwin’s Famous Friends Who Could Be Bridesmaids at Her Wedding

In her time in the spotlight, the 21-year-old has built an established résumé, and she’s only going up from here. Not only is she a model who has worked for the likes of Elie Saab, Dolce & Gabbana and Phillip Plein, but Baldwin is also the host of the James Corden–created reality show Drop the Mic, as well as a bona fide Instagram influencer with more than 14 million followers. She clearly knows her stuff. Here, we go back through Baldwin’s history and track her transformation from the child of a celebrity to a rising model who you’re about to see a lot more of. Ahead, check out her incredible beauty evolution. It might give you clues to what her wedding look will be like.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 39
Hailey Baldwin, May 2004
May 2004
Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, November 2008
November 2008
Photo: Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, February 2009
February 2009
Photo: JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, February 2009
February 2009
Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, July 2010
July 2010
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, July 2010
July 2010
Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, August 2011
August 2011
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, May 2013
May 2013
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, August 2013
August 2013
Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, October 2014
October 2014
Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, November 2014
November 2014
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, November 2014
November 2014
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, December 2014
December 2014
Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, May 2015
May 2015
Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, July 2015
July 2015
Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for REVOLVE.
Hailey Baldwin, September 2015
September 2015
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Hailey Baldwin, October 2015
October 2015
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV.
Hailey Baldwin, November 2015
November 2015
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, February 2016
February 2016
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, June 2016
June 2016
Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, June 2016
June 2016
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, August 2016
August 2016
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, September 2016
September 2016
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Hailey Baldwin, September 2016
September 2016
Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for Dolce&Gabbana.
Hailey Baldwin, November 2016
November 2016
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, January 2017
January 2017
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, June 2017
June 2017
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, August 2017
August 2017
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, September 2017
September 2017
Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR.
Hailey Baldwin, October 2017
October 2017
Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, November 2017
November 2017
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, December 2017
December 2017
Photo: Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images for BFC.
Hailey Baldwin, February 2018
February 2018
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, February 2018
February 2018
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, March 2018
March 2018
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin, April 2000
April 2000
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Just in: Your August 2018 Horoscope

Just in: Your August 2018 Horoscope
  • Hailey Baldwin, May 2004
  • Hailey Baldwin, November 2008
  • Hailey Baldwin, February 2009
  • Hailey Baldwin, February 2009
  • Hailey Baldwin, July 2010
  • Hailey Baldwin, July 2010
  • Hailey Baldwin, August 2011
  • Hailey Baldwin, May 2013
  • Hailey Baldwin, August 2013
  • Hailey Baldwin, October 2014
  • Hailey Baldwin, November 2014
  • Hailey Baldwin, November 2014
  • Hailey Baldwin, December 2014
  • Hailey Baldwin, May 2015
  • Hailey Baldwin, July 2015
  • Hailey Baldwin, September 2015
  • Hailey Baldwin, October 2015
  • Hailey Baldwin, November 2015
  • Hailey Baldwin, February 2016
  • Hailey Baldwin, June 2016
  • Hailey Baldwin, June 2016
  • Hailey Baldwin, August 2016
  • Hailey Baldwin, September 2016
  • Hailey Baldwin, September 2016
  • Hailey Baldwin, November 2016
  • Hailey Baldwin, January 2017
  • Hailey Baldwin, June 2017
  • Hailey Baldwin, August 2017
  • Hailey Baldwin, September 2017
  • Hailey Baldwin, October 2017
  • Hailey Baldwin, November 2017
  • Hailey Baldwin, December 2017
  • Hailey Baldwin, February 2018
  • Hailey Baldwin, February 2018
  • Hailey Baldwin, March 2018
  • Hailey Baldwin, May 2018
  • Hailey Baldwin, May 2018
  • Hailey Baldwin, May 2018
  • Hailey Baldwin, April 2000
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share