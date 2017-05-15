Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Turns 13 and Looks Exactly Like Her

What’s the use in being the perfect human specimen that is Gwyneth Paltrow if it’s not to create more little perfect human specimens? Gwyneth Paltrow proved she’s served her purpose when she posted an Instagram of her daughter, Apple Martin, who turned 13 Sunday.

Gwyneth also added a gif of her whole family, ex-husband Chris Martin included, celebrating Apple’s birthday and Mother’s Day at the Museum of Ice Cream in L.A. If it’s possible, she and Apple look even more alike there.

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

“Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human,” Gwyneth wrote of her teen doppelganger in the first pic. “You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything. I love you, schnapps.”

She added “#🍎,” because why wouldn’t she?