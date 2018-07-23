Is it Bad We Want Every Single Piece of Gwen Stefani’s Glitter Cowgirl Outfit?

There something kind of wonderful happening in fashion right now: Everyone’s throwing out traditional sartorial rules and styling themselves with abandon—and I mean that in the best way possible. It’s like we’ve entered a dimension where trying to look cool is gauche and wearing things that genuinely make us happy is, well, in.

So when we saw Gwen Stefani rocking a straight-up glitter cowgirl outfit, we unironically applauded her—and then decided we needed every piece of her ensemble.

OK, so her incredible outfit is technically a costume for her Just A Girl show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. But that doesn’t mean we (or she!) wouldn’t wear these pieces on an average Monday.

For one thing, we’d pair those floral cowboy boots with a loose mesh dress (like the incredibly expensive one pictured here). We’d want the statement shoes to have an adequately bold counterpart—but not one that would obfuscate their embellished beauty. Just toss those two pieces together and voila—instant outfit. You’re practically ready to walk out the door and head to the dentist (or something).

Then, we’d take that blue satin skirt—which is covered in delightful gold fringe—and pair it with an oversized white structured top (we love the back on this one). We’d finish off the look with a pair of casual sneakers, and yep, you guessed it—it’s out the door for work.

Last, but not least: the top. This little beauty is all kinds of sparkly, embellished, fringe-covered fun—such a statement piece it’s basically demanding to be worn on your next date. To keep it lighthearted, layer a silk slip dress over it and top it off with some mules for a look that says I’m interesting and sexy at the same damn time.

If that’s not enough to make you want to dress like a glitter cowgirl ASAP, I don’t know what is.