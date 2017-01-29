Lookalike Alert: Gretchen Mol Looks Shockingly Like Kate Hudson

There we were, minding our own business and watching the SAG Awards red carpet when Gretchen Mol showed up and we realized—she looks strikingly like Kate Moss. As in, the two could easily be cousins. Or sisters. Or the same exact person.

OK, maybe not. But they definitely have some things in common in the ol’ eyes, nose, mouth, and chin department. Have a look for yourself.

Here’s Gretchen tonight on the red carpet:

Aaand here’s Kate:

Another look at Kate, from a different night:

Hey, we can’t resist a good celebrity doppelgänger situation, and this definitely fits that bill. We just never really realized just how much the two actresses look alike—until now.

Sure, Mol is 44 to Hudson’s 37, so she looks a bit like what Hudson might look like in seven years, but—they definitely have a lot in common. Here’s the real question, though: Do they know they’re lookalikes? As in, if they’re seated next to each other tonight, will they exchange makeup tips to enhance their mutual features? Deep questions on a Sunday night.