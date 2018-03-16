20 Beyond-Pretty Green Dresses Celebrities Have Worn on the Red Carpet

The red carpet might be, well, red, but that doesn’t mean that other colors can’t shine, too. Though there’s a lot of controversy around wearing green on a red carpet (after all, you don’t want to look like a Christmas tree), there are dozens of celebrities who have pulled off lime, emerald, mint, and more to land on best-dressed lists.
To prove that green isn’t something to be afraid of, we’ve compiled the prettiest, most awe-inspiring green dresses the stars have worn on the red carpet. From Saoirse Ronan’s sparkly dark-green Oscars gown to Angelina Jolie’s showstopping olive dress, these outfits will be sure to make you green with envy. (Cue the groans.) Check out which celebrities stunned in green (and avoided being pinched on St. Patrick’s Day) ahead.
Emma Stone
Attending the opening ceremony and "Birdman" premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival in August 2014 in Venice.
Daisy Ridley
Attending the "Murder on the Orient Express" world premiere in November 2017 in London.
Shailene Woodley
Attending the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lupita Nyong'o
Attending the opening ceremony and premiere of "La Tete Haute (Standing Tall)" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 in Cannes, France.
Saoirse Ronan
Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards in February 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Dakota Johnson
Attending the Gucci Bloom Fragrance Launch Event in May 2017 in New York City.
Anglina Jolie
Attending the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
Viola Davis
Attending the 86th Oscars held in March 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Rachel McAdams
Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards in February 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Maisie Williams
Attending the premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 7 in July 2017 in Los Angeles.
Kendall Jenner
Attending the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2015 in New York City.
Zoey Deutch
Attending the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning
Attending the "How to Talk to Girls at Parties" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017 in Cannes, France.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Attending the "Sex and the City" afterparty in May 2008 in London.
Emma Roberts
Attending the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2015 in New York City.
Kate Middleton
Attending the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in February 2018 in London.
Jourdan Dunn
Attending the Ralph & Russo and Chopard Host Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week in July 2016 in Paris.
Constance Wu
Attending the Asian American Awards Unforgettable Gala in December 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Attending the Bambi Awards in November 2011 in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Haley Bennett
Attending the 90th Annual Academy Awards in March 2018 in Hollywood, California.
