StyleCaster
Share

Grammys Fashion 2017: Every Single Red Carpet Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

Grammys Fashion 2017: Every Single Red Carpet Look

by
Grammys Fashion 2017: Every Single Red Carpet Look
30 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER / Getty

The Grammy Awards are finally upon us. Celebrities have been primping and prepping all day—nay, all week—for their big Grammys fashion 2017 look; the red carpet has been laid; the cameras are at the ready. Ahead, we’ve got every single fashion statement from every single boldfaced name tonight in Los Angeles, and though the weather may be crappy on the East Coast, Tinseltown is a sunny 73 degrees, so—expect some v. daring looks, as per usual.

As to performers tonight, look out for a pregnant BeyoncéAdele; a shockingly blonde Katy Perry; a duet with Lady Gaga and Metallica (bit of a reach, but—OK); a collab between The Weeknd and Daft Punk (less of a stretch, as they did “Starboy” and “Feel It Coming” together, but this is D.P.’s first live appearance in three years); and Chance the Rapper (in his much-anticipated Grammys debut).

We’ll also see  John Legend and Cynthia Erivo (singing together in the In Memoriam tributes, for Prince and George Michael this year); Bruno Mars; and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak (another random mashup, but, again—OK).

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Don’t forget Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban (or, you know, do); Alicia Keys and Maren Morris (without a speck of makeup on Keys’ face, natch); Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly (sorry, we fell asleep for a second—what was that?); Kelsea Ballerini (a Best New Artist nominee, in case you hadn’t heard); Lukas Graham, (a trio of Danish men in a band, and not just a single person named Lukas Graham, who knew); Gary Clark Jr. (who has previously paid tribute to B.B. King and Stevie Wonder); and, last but not least (or, hell, let’s be real, maybe least), William Bell. Whew.

Ahead, enjoy the best of the red carpet. One thing is for sure tonight: It’s Grammy time, and everyone looks magical.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Adele
Adele
Bella Harris
Bella Harris
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Santigold
Santigold
J.Lo
J.Lo
Jaime Woods
Jaime Woods
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari
Tinashe
Tinashe
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Giuliana Rancic
Giuliana Rancic
Jill Scott
Jill Scott
Mýa
Mýa
Jacqueline Van Bierk
Jacqueline Van Bierk
Girl Crush
Girl Crush
Judy Collins
Judy Collins
Kriss Mincey
Kriss Mincey
Daya
Daya
Kat Graham
Kat Graham
Elvana Giante
Elvana Giante
Kaya Jones
Kaya Jones
Hillary Scott
Hillary Scott
Enya
Enya
Shaun Robinson
Shaun Robinson
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle
Caroline D'Amore
Caroline D'Amore
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Erin Lim
Erin Lim

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 29 Greatest Grammys Moments of All Time

The 29 Greatest Grammys Moments of All Time
  • Adele
  • Bella Harris
  • Lady Gaga
  • Demi Lovato
  • Katy Perry
  • Santigold
  • J.Lo
  • Jaime Woods
  • Kristin Cavallari
  • Tinashe
  • Laverne Cox
  • Lea Michele
  • Giuliana Rancic
  • Jill Scott
  • Mýa
  • Jacqueline Van Bierk
  • Girl Crush
  • Judy Collins
  • Kriss Mincey
  • Daya
  • Kat Graham
  • Elvana Giante
  • Kaya Jones
  • Hillary Scott
  • Enya
  • Shaun Robinson
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Caroline D'Amore
  • Camila Cabello
  • Erin Lim
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share