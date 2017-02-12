Grammys Fashion 2017: Every Single Red Carpet Look

The Grammy Awards are finally upon us. Celebrities have been primping and prepping all day—nay, all week—for their big Grammys fashion 2017 look; the red carpet has been laid; the cameras are at the ready. Ahead, we’ve got every single fashion statement from every single boldfaced name tonight in Los Angeles, and though the weather may be crappy on the East Coast, Tinseltown is a sunny 73 degrees, so—expect some v. daring looks, as per usual.

As to performers tonight, look out for a pregnant Beyoncé; Adele; a shockingly blonde Katy Perry; a duet with Lady Gaga and Metallica (bit of a reach, but—OK); a collab between The Weeknd and Daft Punk (less of a stretch, as they did “Starboy” and “Feel It Coming” together, but this is D.P.’s first live appearance in three years); and Chance the Rapper (in his much-anticipated Grammys debut).

We’ll also see John Legend and Cynthia Erivo (singing together in the In Memoriam tributes, for Prince and George Michael this year); Bruno Mars; and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak (another random mashup, but, again—OK).

Don’t forget Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban (or, you know, do); Alicia Keys and Maren Morris (without a speck of makeup on Keys’ face, natch); Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly (sorry, we fell asleep for a second—what was that?); Kelsea Ballerini (a Best New Artist nominee, in case you hadn’t heard); Lukas Graham, (a trio of Danish men in a band, and not just a single person named Lukas Graham, who knew); Gary Clark Jr. (who has previously paid tribute to B.B. King and Stevie Wonder); and, last but not least (or, hell, let’s be real, maybe least), William Bell. Whew.

Ahead, enjoy the best of the red carpet. One thing is for sure tonight: It’s Grammy time, and everyone looks magical.