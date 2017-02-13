StyleCaster
The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Grammys 2017

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Grammys 2017

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Grammys 2017
Photo: Getty

Last night’s Grammy Awards were epic—and even more so on Instagram. Rihanna rolled in late (and GIF’d herself), Lady Gaga showed off some new ink, Adele and Gaga hammed for the camera, and Lea Michele straight-up posted a shot live from bed. Hellooo, hunky!

We all watched the Grammys, but what you may have missed was what happened BTS (that’s behind-the-scenes, y’all—keep up). Ahead, find the best Instaposts from our very favorite celebrities last night, in all their fancy award show glory.

1 of 18
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Gaga called this "one of the best times I've ever had on stage ever."

Photo: instagram / @ladygaga

A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna

RiRi shared a GIF of herself. LOL.

Solange
Solange

"Thank you @gucci for giving me the gold," Solange wrote.

Photo: instagram / @saintrecords
Lea Michele
Lea Michele

"Grammys// Bed Series," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @leamichele
Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Wearing Tom Ford on the red carpet.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry
Jason Derulo, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend
Jason Derulo, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend

Tearing up after Beyoncé's performance.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen
John Legend
John Legend

At the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party.

Photo: instagram / @johnlegend
John Legend
John Legend

Legend tagged Gucci and British stylist Dave Thomas.

Photo: instagram / @johnlegend

Thanx for my glam guys! @jorgeserranohair @etienneortega @monicarosestyle

A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Thanx for my glam guys! @jorgeserranohair @etienneortega @monicarosestyle

A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Kris Jenner

"Thanx for my glam guys!" Jenner said, tagging Monica Rose, Jorge Serrano, and Etienne Ortega.

Tinashe
Tinashe

"Little black dress," Tinashe wrote.

Photo: instagram / @tinashenow
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

No comment from Lovato.

Photo: instagram / @ddlovato
Jaime Woods

"Late but lit anyway," she wrote.

Adele and Lady Gaga
Adele and Lady Gaga

"Killing it tonight," Gaga wrote.

Photo: instagram / @ladygaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Gaga showed off what looks to be new ink ahead of the show.

Photo: instagram / @ladygaga

Grammy moments

A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Grammy moments

A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

J.Lo

"Grammy moments," she wrote.

J.Lo
J.Lo

"Me and my Benny," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @jlo
Beyoncé

Laverne Cox shared an epic video of Beyoncé.

Laverne Cox and Beyoncé
Laverne Cox and Beyoncé

"More receipts that this happened," Cox wrote.

Photo: instagram / @lavernecox

