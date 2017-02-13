The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Grammys 2017

Last night’s Grammy Awards were epic—and even more so on Instagram. Rihanna rolled in late (and GIF’d herself), Lady Gaga showed off some new ink, Adele and Gaga hammed for the camera, and Lea Michele straight-up posted a shot live from bed. Hellooo, hunky!

We all watched the Grammys, but what you may have missed was what happened BTS (that’s behind-the-scenes, y’all—keep up). Ahead, find the best Instaposts from our very favorite celebrities last night, in all their fancy award show glory.