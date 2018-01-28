StyleCaster
Share

The Most Fashionable Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Grammy Awards

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Most Fashionable Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Grammy Awards

by
2 Shares
The Most Fashionable Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Grammy Awards
28 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The Grammy Awards might be known as music’s biggest night, but let’s be real, fashion is at the forefront of every awards show just as much as the art it’s celebrating. While we’re super excited to see who will take home Album of the Year or find out who will be crowned as 2018’s Best New Artist, we’re also amped to check out what the celebrities are wearing. And unlike other awards shows (ahem, the Oscars), the Grammys are known for more fashion risks. (Remember Lady Gaga‘s egg from 2011)?

MORE: The Best Street Style from Paris Haute Couture Week Spring 2018

Because we can’t let you miss out on the fun, we rounded up every red carpet look from the 2018 Grammys to fawn over. From the downright gorgeous to the outright bizarre, check out the show-stopping outfits celebrities like Lorde, Kelly Clarkson, and Cardi B are wearing, ahead. From award-show newbies like SZA to red-carpet veterans like Beyoncé, it’s sure to be an interesting night.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 28
Kesha
Kesha
Photo: Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Photo: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Photo: Getty Images
SZA
SZA
Photo: Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe
Photo: Getty Images
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey
Photo: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson
Photo: Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick
Photo: Getty Images
Ashanti
Ashanti
Photo: Getty Images
Maren Morris
Maren Morris
Photo: Getty Images
Big Sean
Big Sean
Photo: Getty Images
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Photo: Getty Images
Andra Day
Andra Day
Photo: Getty Images
Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo
Photo: Getty Images
The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers
Photo: Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman
Photo: Getty Images
Ben Platt
Ben Platt
Photo: Getty Images
Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Every Celebrity Who Has Gotten Pregnant in 2018

Every Celebrity Who Has Gotten Pregnant in 2018
  • Kesha
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Chrissy Teigen John Legend
  • Lady Gaga
  • SZA
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Janelle Monae
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Kristin Cavallari
  • Rita Ora
  • Nick Jonas
  • Heidi Klum
  • Anna Kendrick
  • Ashanti
  • Maren Morris
  • Big Sean
  • Katie Holmes
  • Andra Day
  • Ne-Yo
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Jaden Smith
  • Sarah Silverman
  • Ben Platt
  • Sam Smith
  • Childish Gambino
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share