The Most Fashionable Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards might be known as music’s biggest night, but let’s be real, fashion is at the forefront of every awards show just as much as the art it’s celebrating. While we’re super excited to see who will take home Album of the Year or find out who will be crowned as 2018’s Best New Artist, we’re also amped to check out what the celebrities are wearing. And unlike other awards shows (ahem, the Oscars), the Grammys are known for more fashion risks. (Remember Lady Gaga‘s egg from 2011)?

Because we can’t let you miss out on the fun, we rounded up every red carpet look from the 2018 Grammys to fawn over. From the downright gorgeous to the outright bizarre, check out the show-stopping outfits celebrities like Lorde, Kelly Clarkson, and Cardi B are wearing, ahead. From award-show newbies like SZA to red-carpet veterans like Beyoncé, it’s sure to be an interesting night.