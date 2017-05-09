20 stylish graduation party ideas from Pinterest

Can you believe that graduation is finally upon us? You’re probably already super excited for summer—and that next big step in life, obviously—but also busy dreaming about graduation party ideas. What’s the fun of graduating if you can’t throw a big party after, right?

With the help of Pinterest, we’ve gathered 20 stylish, modern, easy graduation decoration and other party ideas—so you can put together the most Instagram-worthy bash ever.

1. A homemade “congrats” banner is a simple piece to DIY for your decorations.

2. If you’re into a more vintage vibe, you’ll love this shabby chic DIY photo wall.

3. Make sure to announce your graduation to family and friends so they know there’s a party coming.

4. To light up your party, decorate your candles with the year of your graduation.

5. What party would be complete without gold balloons with tassels?

6. How adorable are graduation cap cookies? Best part is they’re super simple to create with a cookie cutter.

7. Use dishes in the shape of your graduation year for the perfect decoration that doubles as a dessert.

8. Get custom sunglasses made as party favors for your guests.



Photo: Kara’s Party Ideas

9.Have your guests leave a note for you to read once the party is over.

10. Save some cash and create your own photo booth for your guests to enjoy and remember for years to come!

11. Serve refreshments in mason jars with adorable little grad flags as straws.

12. Lead your guests to the party with paper plate decorations.

13. Throw an Instagram themed grad party complete with it’s own hashtag for guests to post to.

14. If your party will be at night, light up the party with mason jar candles.



Photo: Studio DIY

15. Fill your ceiling with balloons with photos of you and your guests hanging from them.

16. Make sure to have your guests sign their name and leave a memory or wish for you.



Photo: Kodak

17. Embarrassing or not, post all your school photos for your guests to “ohh” and “aww” over.

18. Build a cute party-themed taco bar. Because… tacos.

19. Let your guests use a Polaroid camera to snap of photo of themselves from your party and leave you a message.

20. Bring your guests back to their childhood with a DIY candy bar for them to snack on.

Originally published April 2015. Updated May 2017.

Pin It!