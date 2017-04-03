The 10 Best Sex Toys, According to Adult Film Star Jessica Drake

Before I started on the sex education path, I would often do appearances in adult stores, signing DVDs and taking pictures with fans. As more upscale, boutique sex stores began to emerge, people became more comfortable talking about toys, and inevitably I was asked for product recommendations. Let’s face it, I’ve definitely done a lot of research, so I began sharing my knowledge with curious customers. Questions ranged from, “Any advice on buying my first vibrator?” to, “Which toys are a good warm-up for anal sex?” and even, “I’d like to get my husband a masturbator, but I don’t know how to pick one!”

Keep in mind that there are tons of toys out there, which means there’s one (or many!) that will work for every type of person. If you’re new to sex toys—or even if you aren’t—remember that you shouldn’t always opt for what’s cheap, since most of the time, you’ll get exactly what you pay for. It may be a stretch to spend $100-$200 on a vibrator, but in the long run, it’s SO worth it to know exactly what materials were used in the making of the product, since this is something that’s going to be inside you. Also, most companies in the luxury category often have warranties or replacement guarantees, which is a plus.

In terms of safety, always choose a toy with a flared base, so you can get it out. Avoid items with strings that could come loose (and get stuck inside you) and, please, no sharp edges! Use separate toys for vaginal and anal use, and always clean them after each session. (Foam N Fresh is a great antibacterial cleanser that’s safe for all toys, no matter the material.)

Now that we have the basics out of the way, I put together my top 10 list of sex toys. Keep in mind, this list changes fairly often, and I’m not paid by any of these brands (although I may have been given free samples of product at one time or another). In no particular order, here are 10 toys I love right now, for people of all genders and sexualities.