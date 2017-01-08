StyleCaster
See All the Best Looks from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

See All the Best Looks from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

See All the Best Looks from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Tonight, Hollywood celebrates the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards—which means most of your favorite movie and TV stars will be getting the full glam-squad treatment and stepping out on the red carpet in their designer best. (For the rest of us, meanwhile, it means we have an excuse to drink wine and judge from the comfort of our couch. Ahhhh.)

A few likely fashion highlights to look out for: Natalie Portman will be dressing for two (she’s pregnant with her second child and due early this year), Vogue cover star Ruth Negga will hopefully continue her risk-taking streak, and red-carpet heavy-hitters Emma Stone, Rooney Mara, and Kerry Washington will all be in attendance. Though really, who cares about what anyone other than “Stranger Things”‘ Millie Bobby Brown wears, amiright?

Below, see a gallery of every must-see look from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.

1 of 75
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams

In Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga

In Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

In a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Sophia Webster shoes

Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

In Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

In Valentino

Photo: Getty Images
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore

In Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Getty Images
Blake Lively
Blake Lively

In Versace

Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman

In a Prada gown and Tiffany and Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood

In Altuzarra

Photo: Getty Images
Brie Larson
Brie Larson

In Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown

In a Jenny Packham dress and Sophia Webster shoes

Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

In Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images
Amy Adams
Amy Adams

In Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

In Alexander McQueen

Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

In Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images
Riley Keough
Riley Keough

In Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

In an Elie Saab gown and Neil Lane jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins
Lily Collins

In Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

In Versace

Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

In Reem Acra

Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

In Atelier Versace

Photo: Getty Images
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Photo: Getty Images
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder

In Viktor & Rolf

Photo: Getty Images
Judith Light
Judith Light
Photo: Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Photo: Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore

In a Naeem Khan gown and Neil Lane jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Photo: Getty Images
Connie Britton
Connie Britton
Photo: Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones

In Gucci

Photo: Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana

In Gucci

Photo: Getty Images
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Photo: Getty Images
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky
Photo: Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
Photo: Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae

In Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Photo: Getty Images
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman

In Marchesa

Photo: Getty Images
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Photo: Getty Images
Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson
Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson
Photo: Getty Images
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps

In Stella McCartney

Photo: Getty Images
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson

In a Marc Jacobs gown and Neil Lane jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty Images
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Photo: Getty Images
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton
Photo: Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot

In Tiffany and Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Lola Kirke
Lola Kirke

In an Andrew Gn dress and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Simone Biles
Simone Biles
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae

In Armani

Photo: Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Photo: Getty Images
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller

In a Michael Kors dress and Tiffany and Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Regina King
Regina King

In Romona Keveža

Photo: Getty Images
Amy Landecker
Amy Landecker

In Tony Ward

Photo: Getty Images
Jill Soloway
Jill Soloway

In Gucci

Photo: Getty Images
Praya Lundberg
Praya Lundberg
Photo: Getty Images
Chrissie Metz
Chrissie Metz
Photo: Getty Images
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman

In Georges Chakra

Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

In a Zuhair Murad Couture gown and a Rubeus Milano clutch

Photo: Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle
Photo: Getty Images
Trace Lysette
Trace Lysette
Photo: Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Photo: Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Photo: Getty Images
Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone
Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone
Photo: Getty Images
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Photo: Getty Images
Giuliana Rancic
Giuliana Rancic

In Rani Zakhem

Photo: Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai
Photo: Getty Images
Amara Karan
Amara Karan
Photo: Getty Images
Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran

In Dolce and Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Getty Images
Louise Roe
Louise Roe

In Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Morales
Natalie Morales
Photo: Getty Images
Renee Bargh
Renee Bargh

In Coomi jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

