This Fall, Stores Are Full of Chunky Gold Earrings that Look Like They Belong in Another Decade

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

If anything, 2018 has exposed our collective affinity for retro revivals. Scrunchies, dad sneakers, year-round sequins and all kinds of other trends from decades past have made a significant comebacks—exiting the (mental and literal) attics we’d stored them in and pervading the sartorial zeitgeist, instead.

The latest iteration of this trend? Chunky vintage jewelry—specifically, chunky, vintage-looking gold statement earrings—which offer contemporary maximalists the chance to pay homage to history while accessorizing their outfits in the trendiest, most over-the-top way possible.

MORE: 17 Faux Fur Jackets That Aren’t Too Extra to Wear Daily

As a self-proclaimed maximalist who’s openly lamented not being born in the 1980s (purely for fashion purposes, of course), I’m more than on board with this immoderate movement.

The sharp silhouettes of ’80s dresses are hard to beat, but the shoulder pads that come with them can seriously overwhelm an ensemble—that is, until you combine them with a pair of equally eye-catching gold statement earrings. (And some retro Madonna-worthy hair.) (And probably some incredible shoes, too.)

Chunky gold earrings can hold their own in even the most head-turning of ensembles. They’re sparkly enough to catch your eye, big enough to warrant your attention and cool enough to demand respect when they do. Even a minimalist could use them to add a pop of intrigue to an otherwise sophisticated-chic look.

MORE: Don’t Wait Until New Year’s to Stock up on Sequin Pieces

Sold? You already know I am. Which means it’s time to take this trend from discussion to action, namely in the form of a shopping spree (or two). Ahead, you’ll find gold statement earrings spanning the gamut of price points—from $16 Zara baubles to $995 (genuinely vintage) clip-on Chanel earrings.

Beaded Earrings

Costume jewelry so cute you'll be looking for excuses to wear it with everything.

Beaded earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Lako Bukia x Natia Khutsishvili Crocodile Earrings

Equal parts kitschy and edgy.

Lako Bukia x Natia Khutsishvili crocodile earrings, $245 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Vintage Engraved Earrings

Tell people you stole these (incredibly affordable) earrings from your grandma's jewelry box, and they'll definitely believe you.

Vintage engraved earrings, $13 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Vintage Style Chunky Earrings

A little bit subtler—but still appropriately chunky.

Vintage style chunky earrings, $10 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Round Chain Earrings

Because statement studs are more fun than regular studs, aren't they?

Round chain earrings, $18 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Texture Earrings

Asymmetrical without being too much.

Texture earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Beaded Teardrop Earrings

These will pair perfectly with any blouse, sweater or LBD in your closet.

Beaded teardrop earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Aga Hooped Post Earrings

Oversized drop earrings are the ultimate head-turner.

Aga hooped post earrings, $388 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
River Island Twist Hoop Drop Earrings

Three circles are better than one.

River Island twist hoop drop earrings, $16 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Desert Mosaic Hooped Post Earrings

A bohemian take on an otherwise graphic trend.

Desert mosaic hooped post earrings, $218 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
BaubleBar Kavos Drop Earrings

Because the shell jewelry trend isn't going anywhere.

BaubleBar Kavos drop earrings, $26 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Chain Earrings

Pearl is totally on the menu, too.

Chain earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Chain Earrings

A little daintier than your average gold statement earrings. Still totally retro-looking, though.

Chain earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Colette Asymmetrical Hooped Post Earrings

Perfectly imperfect.

Colette asymmetrical hooped post earrings, $208 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Squared Broche-Style Earrings

Mirror the square lines of your shoulder pads with these incredibly angular earrings.

Squared broche-style earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Sophie Tunnel Post Earrings

A new take on ear cuffs.

Sophie Tunnel post earrings, $118 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Circular Metal Earrings

Who could possibly resist something so damn shiny?

Circular metal earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
8 Other Reasons Statement Studs

Kind of minimalist. Kind of.

8 Other Reasons statement studs, $30 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Vintage Style Earrings

Enough black to feel edgy—without disrupting the distinctly edgy vibe.

Vintage style earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Shashi Sadie Hoop Earrings

Your favorite hoops just got the retro AF treatment.

Shashi Sadie hoop earrings, $55 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Chanel Gold Rue Cambon Earrings

Three words: Genuine. Vintage. Chanel.

Chanel Gold Rue Cambon earrings, $750 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Ellery Face Shaped Earrings

Because the face earring trend is still very much alive.

Ellery face shaped earrings, $645 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Rebecca de Ravenel Aida Triangle Cord Earrings

We'll be honest—we've never before considered wearing cones on our ears. But this trend has us tempted to try it.

Rebecca de Ravenel Aida triangle cord earrings, $380 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Alexis Bittar Sculptural Stone Cluster Clip Earrings

Keep a piece of summer by your side (err, face?) all fall long.

Alexis Bittar sculptural stone cluster clip earrings, $275 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Pieces Chunky Hoop Earrings

Matte with a hint of sheen? We're very much on board.

Pieces chunky hoop earrings, $19 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Chanel Square CC Earrings

So genuinely vintage you won't even care that they're clip-ons. (In fact, that kind of makes them cooler.)

Chanels square CC earrings, $995 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Textured Translucent Earrings

Come for the dynamic shape. Stay for the even more dynamic texture.

Textured translucent earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Claude Hooped Post Earrings

Anthropologie put it best when they called these hoops "bold and delicate at once."

Claude hooped post earrings, $178 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Medallion Metalwork Earrings

Never thought I'd find coin earrings cool. But here we are.

Medallion metalwork earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Sparkly Chain Earrings

Because your going-out wardrobe needs some chunky fixtures, too.

Sparkly chain earrings, $20 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
Woven Door Knocker Clip-On Earrings

One of the few times a woven accessory actually makes sense during fall.

Woven door knocker clip-on earrings, $22 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Alighieri Joker's Game Gold-Plated Earrings

Mini hoops that are just as eye-catching as full-sized ones.

Alighieri Joker's Game gold-plated earrings, $479 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
Kate Spade New York Double Drop Earrings

These graphic baubles would pair just as well with your favorite black-on-black winter ensemble as they would with your flowiest summer pieces.

Kate Spade New York double drop earrings, $55 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.

