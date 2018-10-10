This Fall, Stores Are Full of Chunky Gold Earrings that Look Like They Belong in Another Decade

If anything, 2018 has exposed our collective affinity for retro revivals. Scrunchies, dad sneakers, year-round sequins and all kinds of other trends from decades past have made a significant comebacks—exiting the (mental and literal) attics we’d stored them in and pervading the sartorial zeitgeist, instead.
The latest iteration of this trend? Chunky vintage jewelry—specifically, chunky, vintage-looking gold statement earrings—which offer contemporary maximalists the chance to pay homage to history while accessorizing their outfits in the trendiest, most over-the-top way possible.
As a self-proclaimed maximalist who’s openly lamented not being born in the 1980s (purely for fashion purposes, of course), I’m more than on board with this immoderate movement.
The sharp silhouettes of ’80s dresses are hard to beat, but the shoulder pads that come with them can seriously overwhelm an ensemble—that is, until you combine them with a pair of equally eye-catching gold statement earrings. (And some retro Madonna-worthy hair.) (And probably some incredible shoes, too.)
Chunky gold earrings can hold their own in even the most head-turning of ensembles. They’re sparkly enough to catch your eye, big enough to warrant your attention and cool enough to demand respect when they do. Even a minimalist could use them to add a pop of intrigue to an otherwise sophisticated-chic look.
Sold? You already know I am. Which means it’s time to take this trend from discussion to action, namely in the form of a shopping spree (or two). Ahead, you’ll find gold statement earrings spanning the gamut of price points—from $16 Zara baubles to $995 (genuinely vintage) clip-on Chanel earrings.
Beaded Earrings
Costume jewelry so cute you'll be looking for excuses to wear it with everything.
Beaded earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Lako Bukia x Natia Khutsishvili Crocodile Earrings
Equal parts kitschy and edgy.
Lako Bukia x Natia Khutsishvili crocodile earrings, $245 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Vintage Engraved Earrings
Tell people you stole these (incredibly affordable) earrings from your grandma's jewelry box, and they'll definitely believe you.
Vintage engraved earrings, $13 at ASOS
ASOS.
Vintage Style Chunky Earrings
A little bit subtler—but still appropriately chunky.
Vintage style chunky earrings, $10 at ASOS
ASOS.
Round Chain Earrings
Because statement studs are more fun than regular studs, aren't they?
Round chain earrings, $18 at Zara
Zara.
Texture Earrings
Asymmetrical without being too much.
Texture earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Beaded Teardrop Earrings
These will pair perfectly with any blouse, sweater or LBD in your closet.
Beaded teardrop earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Aga Hooped Post Earrings
Oversized drop earrings are the ultimate head-turner.
Aga hooped post earrings, $388 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
River Island Twist Hoop Drop Earrings
Three circles are better than one.
River Island twist hoop drop earrings, $16 at ASOS
ASOS.
Desert Mosaic Hooped Post Earrings
A bohemian take on an otherwise graphic trend.
Desert mosaic hooped post earrings, $218 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
BaubleBar Kavos Drop Earrings
Because the shell jewelry trend isn't going anywhere.
BaubleBar Kavos drop earrings, $26 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Chain Earrings
Pearl is totally on the menu, too.
Chain earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Chain Earrings
A little daintier than your average gold statement earrings. Still totally retro-looking, though.
Chain earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Colette Asymmetrical Hooped Post Earrings
Perfectly imperfect.
Colette asymmetrical hooped post earrings, $208 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
Squared Broche-Style Earrings
Mirror the square lines of your shoulder pads with these incredibly angular earrings.
Squared broche-style earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Sophie Tunnel Post Earrings
A new take on ear cuffs.
Sophie Tunnel post earrings, $118 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
Circular Metal Earrings
Who could possibly resist something so damn shiny?
Circular metal earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
8 Other Reasons Statement Studs
Kind of minimalist. Kind of.
8 Other Reasons statement studs, $30 at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters.
Vintage Style Earrings
Enough black to feel edgy—without disrupting the distinctly edgy vibe.
Vintage style earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Shashi Sadie Hoop Earrings
Your favorite hoops just got the retro AF treatment.
Shashi Sadie hoop earrings, $55 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Chanel Gold Rue Cambon Earrings
Three words: Genuine. Vintage. Chanel.
Chanel Gold Rue Cambon earrings, $750 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Ellery Face Shaped Earrings
Farfetch.
Rebecca de Ravenel Aida Triangle Cord Earrings
We'll be honest—we've never before considered wearing cones on our ears. But this trend has us tempted to try it.
Rebecca de Ravenel Aida triangle cord earrings, $380 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Alexis Bittar Sculptural Stone Cluster Clip Earrings
Keep a piece of summer by your side (err, face?) all fall long.
Alexis Bittar sculptural stone cluster clip earrings, $275 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Pieces Chunky Hoop Earrings
Matte with a hint of sheen? We're very much on board.
Pieces chunky hoop earrings, $19 at ASOS
ASOS.
Chanel Square CC Earrings
So genuinely vintage you won't even care that they're clip-ons. (In fact, that kind of makes them cooler.)
Chanels square CC earrings, $995 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Textured Translucent Earrings
Come for the dynamic shape. Stay for the even more dynamic texture.
Textured translucent earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Claude Hooped Post Earrings
Anthropologie put it best when they called these hoops "bold and delicate at once."
Claude hooped post earrings, $178 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie.
Medallion Metalwork Earrings
Never thought I'd find coin earrings cool. But here we are.
Medallion metalwork earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Sparkly Chain Earrings
Because your going-out wardrobe needs some chunky fixtures, too.
Sparkly chain earrings, $20 at Zara
Zara.
Woven Door Knocker Clip-On Earrings
One of the few times a woven accessory actually makes sense during fall.
Woven door knocker clip-on earrings, $22 at Topshop
Topshop.
Alighieri Joker's Game Gold-Plated Earrings
Mini hoops that are just as eye-catching as full-sized ones.
Alighieri Joker's Game gold-plated earrings, $479 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Kate Spade New York Double Drop Earrings
These graphic baubles would pair just as well with your favorite black-on-black winter ensemble as they would with your flowiest summer pieces.
Kate Spade New York double drop earrings, $55 at Shopbop
Shopbop.