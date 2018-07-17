StyleCaster
Share

Cool Girl Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses

What's hot
StyleCaster

Cool Girl Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses

by
3 Shares
Cool Girl Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Michael Regan For Sport/Getty Images.

Singer Dua Lipa leads an enviable life on social media. From her badass outfit pics to her incredible concert shots, it seems like every day there’s something new to be jealous of. And speaking from personal experience, her #InstaGoals aren’t usually attainable for the average bear—until now.

The musician recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram, blowing a kiss to the camera. But her luscious pout isn’t what caught our eye (despite that gorgeous pink gloss). Instead, we couldn’t help but gawk at her shades.

MORE: 24 Colorful Pairs of Sunglasses We’re Obsessed with Right Now

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Dua Lipa’s glittery sunnies are completely cute—and a reminder that we might need to update our accessory game. Are summer sparkles making a comeback? Right now, all signs point to yes.

Luckily, we’re just on the cusp of this glittery sunglasses breakthrough, so there’s still time to get your own pair before the accessory hits full bandwagon status. Shop now, and your sunnies will come just in time for you to say, “I had them first.” (Or, second actually—but same difference.)

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Premium Acetate Glitter Frame Chunky Sunglasses
Premium Acetate Glitter Frame Chunky Sunglasses

Somehow, these are actually kind of sophisticated.

Premium acetate glitter frame chunky sunglasses, $75 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Oversized Colorblock Glitter Round Sunglasses
Oversized Colorblock Glitter Round Sunglasses

If you don't love these, you're a fun-sucker.

Oversized colorblock glitter round sunglasses, $565 at Intermix

Photo: Gucci.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | 51MM Mr. Binnacle Tobacco Glitter Sunglasses
Mr. Binnacle Tobacco Glitter Sunglasses

Beyond mod. Are you human, or are you robot?

Mr. Binnacle Tobacco glitter sunglasses, $220 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Round Glitter Sunglasses
Round Glitter Sunglasses

These are technically men's sunglasses, but we'd wear 'em anyway.

Round glitter sunglasses, $275 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Cat eye glitter acetate sunglasses
Cat Eye Glitter Acetate Sunglasses

If you can afford to splurge, now is the time.

Cat eye glitter acetate sunglasses, $535 at Gucci

Photo: Gucci.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Planet i Flamethrowers Sunglasses
Planet i Flamethrowers Sunglasses

Why are these cool, and not super lame? We don't know, but we love them anyway.

Planet i Flamethrowers sunglasses, $125 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | GLITTER SQUARE FRAME SUNGLASSES - PINK & ORANGE
Glitter Square Frame Sunglasses

Because you're the Sharpay Evans of your own story, and you deserve to look the part.

Glitter square frame sunglasses, $15 at Ban.do.

Photo: Ban.do.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | AJ Morgan heart cat eye sunglasses in crystal
Heart Cat Eye Sunglasses

Everyone and their mother has this pair of sunglasses, but we've never seen the glitter version—until now.

Heart cat eye sunglasses, $19 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Planet i Extraterrestrial Sunglasses
Planet i Extraterrestrial Sunglasses

Clout goggles, but better.

Planet i Extraterrestrial sunglasses, $80 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | 50mm Glitter Round Sunglasses
Glitter Round Sunglasses

If you want to be glam, but ... subtly glam.

Glitter round sunglasses, $14 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Circus by Sam Edelman Sunglasses
Circus by Sam Edelman Sunglasses

Um, they're rainbow. Duh.

Circus by Sam Edelman sunglasses, $36 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5 Top Trends to Try if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder

5 Top Trends to Try if You're Sick of Off-the-Shoulder
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Premium Acetate Glitter Frame Chunky Sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Oversized Colorblock Glitter Round Sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | 51MM Mr. Binnacle Tobacco Glitter Sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Round Glitter Sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Cat eye glitter acetate sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Planet i Flamethrowers Sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | GLITTER SQUARE FRAME SUNGLASSES - PINK & ORANGE
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | AJ Morgan heart cat eye sunglasses in crystal
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Planet i Extraterrestrial Sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | 50mm Glitter Round Sunglasses
  • STYLECASTER | Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses | Circus by Sam Edelman Sunglasses
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share