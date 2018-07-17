Cool Girl Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Singer Dua Lipa leads an enviable life on social media. From her badass outfit pics to her incredible concert shots, it seems like every day there’s something new to be jealous of. And speaking from personal experience, her #InstaGoals aren’t usually attainable for the average bear—until now.
The musician recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram, blowing a kiss to the camera. But her luscious pout isn’t what caught our eye (despite that gorgeous pink gloss). Instead, we couldn’t help but gawk at her shades.
Dua Lipa’s glittery sunnies are completely cute—and a reminder that we might need to update our accessory game. Are summer sparkles making a comeback? Right now, all signs point to yes.
Luckily, we’re just on the cusp of this glittery sunglasses breakthrough, so there’s still time to get your own pair before the accessory hits full bandwagon status. Shop now, and your sunnies will come just in time for you to say, “I had them first.” (Or, second actually—but same difference.)
Premium Acetate Glitter Frame Chunky Sunglasses
Somehow, these are actually kind of sophisticated.
Premium acetate glitter frame chunky sunglasses, $75 at Topshop
Oversized Colorblock Glitter Round Sunglasses
If you don't love these, you're a fun-sucker.
Oversized colorblock glitter round sunglasses, $565 at Intermix
Mr. Binnacle Tobacco Glitter Sunglasses
Beyond mod. Are you human, or are you robot?
Mr. Binnacle Tobacco glitter sunglasses, $220 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Round Glitter Sunglasses
These are technically men's sunglasses, but we'd wear 'em anyway.
Round glitter sunglasses, $275 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Cat Eye Glitter Acetate Sunglasses
If you can afford to splurge, now is the time.
Cat eye glitter acetate sunglasses, $535 at Gucci
Planet i Flamethrowers Sunglasses
Why are these cool, and not super lame? We don't know, but we love them anyway.
Planet i Flamethrowers sunglasses, $125 at Urban Outfitters
Glitter Square Frame Sunglasses
Because you're the Sharpay Evans of your own story, and you deserve to look the part.
Glitter square frame sunglasses, $15 at Ban.do.
Heart Cat Eye Sunglasses
Everyone and their mother has this pair of sunglasses, but we've never seen the glitter version—until now.
Heart cat eye sunglasses, $19 at ASOS
Planet i Extraterrestrial Sunglasses
Clout goggles, but better.
Planet i Extraterrestrial sunglasses, $80 at Urban Outfitters
Glitter Round Sunglasses
If you want to be glam, but ... subtly glam.
Glitter round sunglasses, $14 at Nordstrom.
Circus by Sam Edelman Sunglasses
Um, they're rainbow. Duh.
Circus by Sam Edelman sunglasses, $36 at Nordstrom
