Cool Girl Dua Lipa Makes the Case for Glittery Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Singer Dua Lipa leads an enviable life on social media. From her badass outfit pics to her incredible concert shots, it seems like every day there’s something new to be jealous of. And speaking from personal experience, her #InstaGoals aren’t usually attainable for the average bear—until now.

The musician recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram, blowing a kiss to the camera. But her luscious pout isn’t what caught our eye (despite that gorgeous pink gloss). Instead, we couldn’t help but gawk at her shades.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:14am PDT

Dua Lipa’s glittery sunnies are completely cute—and a reminder that we might need to update our accessory game. Are summer sparkles making a comeback? Right now, all signs point to yes.

Luckily, we’re just on the cusp of this glittery sunglasses breakthrough, so there’s still time to get your own pair before the accessory hits full bandwagon status. Shop now, and your sunnies will come just in time for you to say, “I had them first.” (Or, second actually—but same difference.)