Gisele Bündchen’s Birthday Message To Tom Brady Is Beyond Adorable

Yesterday was Tom Brady’s 40th birthday, and as much as we could have guessed he’d receive a cute social media shout-out from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, we were not prepared for the sweetness overload we witnessed.

Bündchen posted an adorable picture of her and her hubby to Instagram with the caption: “Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo ❤”

And while birthday messages are always special, Bündchen doesn’t just show off her love for the New England Patriot’s quarterback on special occasions. Brady’s wife of eight years is constantly sharing pictures of the couple on her Instagram.

Date night ❤ #Patriots super bowl ring ceremony A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 9, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Here are the other major headlines catching our eye today:

Ta-Ta Towels are here to save your boobs from underwires and under-boob sweat. [Allure]

Lorde’s new music video “Perfect Places” seems to suggest her perfect place is on a deserted island. Same girl, same. [Cosmo]

Kim Kardashian West collaborated with vlogger Patrick Starrr and revealed one of her strangest makeup secrets. [Bustle]

Here’s a sneak peak into Selena Gomez’s collaboration with coach. [Glamour]

This Muslim Miss Universe candidate took the pageant world by storm by wearing this for the swimsuit portion of the competition. [Teen Vogue]

Paris Jackson wants you to know she’s just like the rest of us: scars, stretch marks, acne, cellulite, and all. [Elle UK]

So, Lindsay Lohan tried selling an inside peak into her life for $2.99, and literally no one cares. [The Cut]

Apparently scientists in Japan created an ice cream that doesn’t melt. [Cosmo]

We’re drooling over these new macaron ice cream sandwiches by Ladurée. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Vanity Fair released a transcript and audiotape of their controversial interview with Angelina Jolie after Jolie’s lawyers asked for corrections to be made. We have to say—Jolie doesn’t come out looking so good. [Vanity Fair]