11 Must-Have Gingham Pieces You’ll Want After Seeing Nina Dobrev’s Swimsuit

11 Must-Have Gingham Pieces You’ll Want After Seeing Nina Dobrev’s Swimsuit

by
11 Must-Have Gingham Pieces You’ll Want After Seeing Nina Dobrev’s Swimsuit
Photo: Dia Dipasupil For Getty Images/Entertainment.

Nina Dobrev is pretty much the definition of #goals, in all aspects of life—but her Instagram game is something else. Besides the fact that her username is literally just @Nina (like she’s the only Nina on Earth), she constantly post photos that make us want to copy her street style—and like, steal her entire life. Maybe that’s just something that happens when you’re famous?

On July 8, Dobrev took to social media to celebrate the one-year wedding anniversary of her friends Julianne Hough, a professional dancer and actress, and Brooks Laich, a hockey player. Though Dobrev’s caption was totally tear-inducing and the three friends looked beyond adorable in the photo, we couldn’t focus on the post—we were too side-tracked wondering where Dobrev and Hough got the incredibly cute gingham bikinis they wore in the photo.

Happy 1 year Anniversary to two of the most incredible humans I know. Your love and commitment to each other, as individuals and everyone around you is inspiring. Your wedding weekend was magical and that’s because we were celebrating you, and the love you have for one another. I look up to you both more than you know. Which is also why I need to thank you. I’m so grateful that you legally and officially adopted me. My real parents aren’t stoked, but they’re too far away to have a say. It’s annoying that I’ll have to change my credit cards and drivers license, but otherwise totally worth it. Anyway, thanks mom and dad, you are both one of a kind and together you are unstoppable. Nothing can, will or should ever get between you two (not even me) but I did really try in these photos. We make a great family. Love, Nina Hough-Laich #HAPPYANNIVERSARY❤️ @juleshough @brookslaich

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Look, we know—Hough and Laich are picture-perfect. Couple goals, if you will. If anyone demands our attention in Instagram form, it’s them. But guys, it’s summer. It’s gingham season. Our top priority is figuring out which checkered ensemble we’re wearing to the beach this weekend. Even the most stunning of couples can’t detract our focus from that.

In the midst of being completely distracted by Dobrev and Hough’s adorable bikinis, we decided to do some online shopping to find some gingham pieces to add to our (and your!) wardrobes. Our credit cards might be crying, but our faces are smiling—and that’s what’s important.

1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | IGGY GINGHAM PANTS
Iggy Gingham Pants, $43

Check mate.

Iggy Gingham Pants, $43 at Princess Polly.

Photo: Princess Polly.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Lykke Wullf Barbarella Gingham Cropped Top
Barbarella Gingham Cropped Top, $176

Just the girliest.

Barbarella Gingham Cropped Top, $176 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Sita Suit Set
Sita Suit Set, $250

Badass and retro.

Sita Suit Set, $250 at Free People.

Photo: Style Mafia.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Plus Size Gingham Wrap Dress
Gingham Wrap Dress, $28

Perfect for a backyard BBQ!

Gingham Wrap Dress, $28 at Charlotte Russe.

Photo: Charlotte Russe.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | CHECK YOURSELF PINK AND WHITE GINGHAM ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT
Check Yourself Swimsuit, $61

The shape of this one-piece is universally flattering, and the colors are totally summery.

Check Yourself Swimsuit, $61 at Lulu's.

Photo: Lulu's.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Gingham Paperbag-Waist Pants
Gingham Paperbag-Waist Pants, $23

Easy and breezy AF.

Gingham Paperbag-Waist Pants, $23 at Forever 21.

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Gingham Blazer
Gingham Blazer, $138

Because you mean business. (And by business, you mean the business of being cute AF.)

Gingham Blazer, $138 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Foxcroft.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Seychelles Rehearse Heels
Rehearse Heels, $98

*Adds to shopping cart.*

Rehearse Heels, $98 at Anthropologie.

Photo: Seychelles.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Ruffle mini skirt in gingham
Ruffle Mini Skirt in Gingham, $60

Because it's hot outside.

Ruffle Mini Skirt in Gingham, $60 at J. Crew.

Photo: J. Crew.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | THE PAULO MINI SKIRT
The Paulo Mini Skirt, $98

So classy, so elegant. Perfect for #brunching.

The Paulo Mini Skirt, $98 at Revolve.

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Nina Dobrev is Giving Us Major Gingham Inspo in This Instagram | Peplum Top with Smocking
Peplum Top with Smocking, $25

Pair with white jeans for a classic summer look.

Peplum Top with Smocking, $25 at H&M.

Photo: H&M.

