Gingham Is Back: How to Wear the Preppy Pattern the 2017 Way

Photo: Courtesy of Reformation

If you’ve spent any time around a mall or in the vicinity of the internet, you’ve probably noticed that gingham is making a comeback. Yep, that preppy fabric that was all over J.Crew about a decade ago is now all over Instagram as it enjoys a 2017 resurgence. And though some brands might use gingham and plaid—and tartan, for that matter—interchangeably, it’s the singular color as well as the close-knit checks that make gingham distinctive.

The good news is that it’s possible to pull off the print without looking like you should be touring Princeton’s campus, and even Bella Hadid herself is proof. The 20-year-old model wore these $60 gingham ankle-strap heels from Zara while walking around NYC last weekend—and of course, the shoe promptly sold out.

Bella Hadid Wearing Gingham Print

Getty Images

Luckily, we found 17 other iterations of the gingham trend—including an A-line poplin skirt, a pair of lace-up sandals that boast the pattern, and a short-sleeved dress you’ll live in all summer long—for you to shop now. Find out favorites ahead!

MORE: 22 Alt Wedding Dresses for the Non-Traditional Bride

Cooperative Straight Neck Gingham Dress, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Suit, $168; at Solid & Striped

 

Photo: Solid & Striped

Zara Lace-Up Flat Sandals, $59.90; at Zara

 

Eliza Faulkner The Carmen Dress $495; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

H&M Checked Top, $24.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Reformation Dolce Dress, $198; at Reformation

 

Photo: Reformation

tricot Comme des Garçons Gingham Seersucker Knee-Length Skirt $970; at Barneys

 

Photo: Barneys

Fame and Partners Gingham Top, $159; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop

Farrow Daytona Dress in Cobalt, $68; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Joshua Sanders Gingham Bow Slides, $321; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop

Zara Checked Top, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: https://www.zara.com/us/en/trf/tops/checked-top-c358032p4598052.html

MINKPINK Wanderer One-Shoulder Ruffle Dress $79; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Rag & Bone Nevafa Gingham Cropped Top; $225; at Selfridges

 

Photo: Selfridges

Sanctuary Charlotte Top, $79; at Revolve

 

Photo: Revolve

Clu Women's Off Shoulder Shirt; $176; at Amazon

 

Photo: Amazon

Tibi Gingham Ruched Halter Dress $495; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Shopbop

ASOS Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit in Gingham, $60; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Yune Ho Gabriel Gingham Top, $380; at Barneys

 

Photo: Barneys

Pixie Market Blue Gingham Cold Shoulder Top, $82; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

