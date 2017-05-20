Gingham Is Back: How to Wear the Preppy Pattern the 2017 Way

If you’ve spent any time around a mall or in the vicinity of the internet, you’ve probably noticed that gingham is making a comeback. Yep, that preppy fabric that was all over J.Crew about a decade ago is now all over Instagram as it enjoys a 2017 resurgence. And though some brands might use gingham and plaid—and tartan, for that matter—interchangeably, it’s the singular color as well as the close-knit checks that make gingham distinctive.

The good news is that it’s possible to pull off the print without looking like you should be touring Princeton’s campus, and even Bella Hadid herself is proof. The 20-year-old model wore these $60 gingham ankle-strap heels from Zara while walking around NYC last weekend—and of course, the shoe promptly sold out.

Luckily, we found 17 other iterations of the gingham trend—including an A-line poplin skirt, a pair of lace-up sandals that boast the pattern, and a short-sleeved dress you’ll live in all summer long—for you to shop now. Find out favorites ahead!