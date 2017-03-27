StyleCaster
It’s Official: Gigi and Zayn Are the Most Stylish Couple Ever

Photo: Getty

They say the couple that slays together, stays together. OK, no one says that, thankfully, but if that were a thing, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik would have it in the bag. Whether they’re out in matching all-black everything, wearing his-and-hers patterned jackets that shouldn’t match (but do!), or just heading out in coordinated denim and leather, Hadid and Malik are always stylish as hell.

It’s not just about style for these two lovebirds, though. Once, in a contender for cutest video ever (at least in the love category), Hadid conducted a little interview and asked Malik, “When you’re alone, who do you want next to you?” Malik’s answer? Duh: “You.” Sigh.

Hadid also tacked on, “And our dogs,” just to make that cuddle puddle all the more cozy. Malik then added, “And my mom—she cooks good food,” and then Hadid added her mom, and then just “family members” at large. Ahead, enjoy some adorable shots of the so-stylist-it-hurts couple.

March 25, 2016
These two really like fancy matching ~jackets.~

Photo: Getty
May 2, 2016
Of course, there was this crowning style moment, on their first red carpet together.

Photo: Getty
June 10, 2016
Hadid's really playing the part of supermodel here.

Photo: Getty
July 6, 2016
These patterns should clash—but they don't. We think it's because of the love.

Photo: Getty
July 13, 2016
Hadid and Malik can even make workout gear and baggy jeans look cool.

Photo: Getty
July 14, 2016
Side by side, these two outfits appear effortless.

Photo: Getty
September 10, 2016
Very rocker-chic.

Photo: Getty
September 12, 2016
Coordinated casual-cool.

Photo: Getty
September 17, 2016
Their study in all black worked so well five days before, they tried it again. Yep: Still works.

Photo: Getty
September 28, 2016
OK, technically Hadid's just wearing an oversize white shirt and Malik's wearing nothing at all, but do they not look killer together??

Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
October 2, 2016
At Givenchy in Paris, looking hyper-cool.

Photo: Getty
February 28, 2017
OK, let's be real: This was not a high point. Hadid had to do this, and Malik was being a good boyfriend and supporting her. But—we're just going to leave this here.

Photo: Getty
March 5, 2017
Leather + leather. Mic drop.

Photo: instagram / @gigihadid

