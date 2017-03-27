It’s Official: Gigi and Zayn Are the Most Stylish Couple Ever

They say the couple that slays together, stays together. OK, no one says that, thankfully, but if that were a thing, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik would have it in the bag. Whether they’re out in matching all-black everything, wearing his-and-hers patterned jackets that shouldn’t match (but do!), or just heading out in coordinated denim and leather, Hadid and Malik are always stylish as hell.

It’s not just about style for these two lovebirds, though. Once, in a contender for cutest video ever (at least in the love category), Hadid conducted a little interview and asked Malik, “When you’re alone, who do you want next to you?” Malik’s answer? Duh: “You.” Sigh.

Hadid also tacked on, “And our dogs,” just to make that cuddle puddle all the more cozy. Malik then added, “And my mom—she cooks good food,” and then Hadid added her mom, and then just “family members” at large. Ahead, enjoy some adorable shots of the so-stylist-it-hurts couple.