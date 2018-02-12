Gigi Hadid Hits Back at Thin-Shamers During Fashion Week

There’s no way that Gigi Hadid was going to let haters bring her down from the natural high that comes with walking various catwalks during New York Fashion Week 2018. As one of the most in-demand models, Hadid has been fully booked for yet another fashion week and has no doubt been busier than ever. But the 22-year-old still took a moment to respond to critics who body-shamed her for her lithe frame as she sported the latest looks of designers like Bottega Veneta and Jeremy Scott.

Following the Jeremy Scott show on Friday, February 9, Hadid took to Twitter to respond to the critics and address questions about her body (not that it’s anyone’s business except her own): “For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/ Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that.”

Hadid continued to explain her history with her Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis, making it clear that she’s been through the wringer as she’s sought treatment and attempted to manage her life with her disease. “Over the last few years, I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out,” she wrote.

Hadid concluded her deeply personal explanation of her medical history—a thing that likely would have stayed private had it not been for harsh critics calling her “too skinny”—with this powerful statement: “Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is.”

Just to make it crystal clear that this is the last time she’ll comment on her weight or engage with criticisms about her body, as she has every right not to do, Hadid tweeted out one final and strongly worded message.

“I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur ‘beauty’ expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured.”

According to a source that spoke to E! News, Hadid didn’t waste time consulting friends, family, or reps about how to handle the situation. Instead, it appears that this Twitter thread is the product of Hadid’s very real feelings about her body and right to protect her privacy when it comes to her health.

More importantly, this thread is evidence that critics can never truly know what kind of health concerns a person may be dealing with, and the way they present physically; it would behoove us all to judge a little less (and a little less quickly).