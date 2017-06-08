A Complete Guide to Gigi Hadid’s Flawless Style

Gigi Hadid‘s been blessed with many things—a flawless face, Kate Upton-esque sex appeal, and legs for days, to name a few—but it’s her cool eye for style we’re most into right now.

She might only be 22 years old (yep, this stunner was born in 1995—seriously), but Hadid’s successfully carved out a specific look for herself that’s chic and sophisticated, but still fun and effortless enough for a girl who just ditched her underage ID.

Whether she’s on the red carpet in modern floor-length gowns or hitting the streets in ripped jeans and killer shades, this fresh new face has the wardrobe we desperately want to replicate.

Keep clicking for all of Gigi’s best-ever outfits.