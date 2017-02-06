The Internet Is Freaking Out on Gigi Hadid About This Asian Cookie

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

See the weird reason people are calling Gigi Hadid racist. [Cosmo]

Selena Gomez is you at your Super Bowl party. [Elle]

These retail employees spill their money-saving hacks when shopping at Urban Outfitters, J.Crew, and Brandy Melville. [Refinery29]

Jamie Lynn Spears is in critical condition after her ATV flipped. [USA Today]

See which designer Nicki Minaj just clapped back at for “racism and disrespect” and Twitter. [Mic]

Sean Spicer reacted to Melissa McCarthey’s SNL impression of him. [Marie Claire]

Lady Gaga’s ex Taylor Kinney was cheering her on during her halftime performance. [Teen Vogue]

Kylie Jenner just lost a legal battle with Kylie Minogue over the use of their name. [Oxygen]

Khloe Kardashian is pissed that you’re pissed about her workouts. Or something. [Us Weekly]

The CFDA is partnering with Planned Parenthood. [The Cut]