Gigi Hadid Accused of Photoshop and Blackface on ‘Vogue Italia’ Cover

Gigi Hadid‘s magazine covers are usually a cause for celebration. The 23-year-old model always looks impeccably styled, artfully posed, and like a real supermodel should. But Hadid’s recent magazine cover for Vogue Italia‘s June issue isn’t earning praise. Instead, it’s feeling the wrath of the internet for what some are calling extreme Photoshop and blackface.

On Wednesday, Hadid revealed her Vogue Italia cover on Instagram. The picture featured the older Hadid sister sitting on a male model’s lap with a crown and a Queen of Hearts-printed jumpsuit. But it wasn’t Hadid’s eye-catching outfit that caught the internet’s attention. It was her significantly darker skin color and noticeably different facial features.

Immediately, the model was flooded with Instagram comments accusing her of wearing blackface and darkening her skin for the photoshoot. Hadid was also accused of approving of Vogue Italia‘s Photoshop, which many believe was responsible for her different-looking face. Comments ranged from people thinking that Hadid looked like a “completely different person” to others who pointed out her attempt at blackface.

Several Twitter users also pointed out that Hadid has been accused of blackface before. In 2015, Hadid posed for Vogue Italia‘s cover again, where she wore blue curly wig and darker-than-usual skin. Many critics brought up the cover as evidence that Vogue Italia and Hadid have a history of darkening her skin. Some even called out Vogue Italia‘s hypocrisy in releasing an all-black issue in 2008 calling out the fashion industry’s diversity problem, yet purposefully darkening Hadid’s skin.

As of yet, neither Hadid nor Vogue Italia has responded to the controversy. Likewise, many of Hadid’s fans and supporters have defended her, arguing that her different skin color isn’t an attempt at blackface but an overly dark tan. See the photos and make a decision for yourself.