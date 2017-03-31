The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Presenting Gigi Hadid’s Underboob

YOU GUYS! It’s Friday, which makes us ridiculously happy, but you want to know what else Friday means? Naked celebrity Instagrams, of course. Fridays always mean it’s time to kick back, relax, and flip through the naked Insta roundup, if you’re into that kind of thing. (Who isn’t?) (Well, actually, don’t answer that.)

This week, we saw lots of models in bikinis, including Ashley Graham on location for Sports Illustrated in a behind-the-scenes pic, Martha Hunt on the beach, Rita Ora fully under the sea, and Sophia Richie mugging at the “Richie residence.” Also, Gigi Hadid did a little “morning stretch” in some severely ripped-up jeans. Ahead, find the 23 most naked Instagrams of this lovely, rainy week.