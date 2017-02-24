Gigi Hadid Almost Tripped and Fell At The Moschino Show: Photos

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

That time Gigi Hadid almost fell while walking the Moschino show. [Marie Claire]

By the by, Moschino’s Fall 2017 collection was literally inspired by trash. That is not a euphemism. [Fashionista]

Kanye West is probably coming out with a fashion line. Here’s the proof. [TMZ]

NASA’s new planetary discovery might mess with your zodiac sign. [Refinery29]

This shopping hack is both insanely genius and glaringly obvious, as they often are. [Racked]

No, Justin Bieber did not pee his pants. [@JustinBieber]

Caitlyn Jenner is not pleased with Donald Trump for telling trans Americans they don’t matter the BS law known as the “bathroom ban.” [Elle]

Wet ‘n’ Wild’s new 3-in-1 highlighters are less than $5. [Allure]