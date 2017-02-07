Presenting Gigi Hadid Wearing No Makeup and Nerd Glasses with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is pretty cool. Zayn Malik is pretty cool. Put them together in a selfie in what appears to be a lazy afternoon or just-woke-up situation, slap on a red-framed glasses filter on Hadid and no makeup on either face (let’s be real, Malik’s no stranger to makeup) and what do you get? Oh, just a super cool selfie. Sup, guys. Looking cool.

There’s something so comforting about witnessing Hadid in her natural environment, makeup free and feelin’ groovy. Also, how refreshing to see that even Hadid herself doesn’t have perfect skin. Let’s all take a sign of relief together. Doesn’t that feel good?