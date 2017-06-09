StyleCaster
Share

Gigi Hadid Has a Doppelganger and the Internet Can’t Deal

What's hot
StyleCaster

Gigi Hadid Has a Doppelganger and the Internet Can’t Deal

Jason Pham
by
16 Shares
Gigi Hadid Has a Doppelganger and the Internet Can’t Deal
Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid has some pretty unique features—her drool-worthy beach babe hair, her sumptuous blue-green eyes, her legs that go on forever—but even the 22-year-old supermodel can’t be one of a kind. Joining the club of endless Kardashian look-alikes, the older Hadid sister has her own doppelganger on her trail. (And she’s a model too!)

Danish model Amalie Schou is going viral for how much she looks fashion’s current “It” girl—and after staring at Schou’s Instagram feed (in the name of journalism, obv), we can see the resemblance. In addition to their near-identical tousled blonde locks, endless legs, and model pro pouts, Hadid and Schou share a similar genetic makeup. Both have Scandinavian roots—Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, is from The Netherlands, while Schou is from Denmark—so that might explain the striking similarities.

MORE:  These Dubai Bloggers Look Identical to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

14515821 544969312376022 2549216098385920000 n Gigi Hadid Has a Doppelganger and the Internet Cant Deal

Credit: Instagram | @amaliesc

18298824 285963985179599 2919276038296961024 n Gigi Hadid Has a Doppelganger and the Internet Cant Deal

Credit: Instagram | @amaliesc

16464341 1424417090904901 4360212663884578816 n Gigi Hadid Has a Doppelganger and the Internet Cant Deal

Credit: Instagram | @amaliesc

MORE: Has Anyone Noticed That Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka are Starting To Look Alike?

While, of course, some pics will look more Gigi-like than others, we’d probably be pretty flattered to be compared to either Hadid sister, even in the slightest.

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share