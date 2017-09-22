Why Do People Think Gigi Hadid Is Kylie Jenner’s Doppelgänger in These Photos?

It’s no secret we love celebrity doppelgängers. And while it’s always fun to find an average Internet user who happens to be blessed with celebrity-like genetics, what’s more exciting is when we discover that two stars are actually long-lost twins. The latest revelation? Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old model broke the internet when she posted a series of photos where fans think she looks exactly like the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul. The pictures, which are from a new Vogue Japan photo shoot, feature a black-and-white Hadid in leopard print, holding dogs and sporting sleek, stick-straight hair.

After posting the Instagrams, Hadid was quickly flooded with comments comparing her appearance to Jenner’s. Fans, who also criticized the model for doing herself up to look like the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, drew similarities between the two’s plumped-up lips and dark eye makeup.

new @voguejapan 🖤🖤 @luigiandiango A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 21, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

new @voguejapan 🖤 ft. gorgeous SKY 🐾 @luigiandiango @yumilee_mua @patrickmackieinsta A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

“She looks so much like Kylie in that pic,” one person wrote.

“Is that Kylie Jenner damn Gigi. Why u gotta look like her in this pic. It makes me hate u,” another added.

However, Jenner wasn’t the only celebrity Hadid was being compared to. Some users thought she was a dead ringer for Angelina Jolie. “You look like Angelina here,” someone commented.

And though we’re still struggling to see how Hadid and Jenner look anything alike, we’re prone to giving the internet the benefit of the doubt. If Instagram thinks Hadid and Jenner are Hollywood’s next must-see doppelgängers, heck, maybe we should get our eyes checked.

new @voguejapan 🖤 @luigiandiango @yumilee_mua @patrickmackieinsta A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT