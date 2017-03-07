Then and Now: The Evolution of Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, which makes her a whopping 21 years old. But though she was born to semi-famous parents—her mom, Yolanda Foster, a former model has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her dad, Mohamed Hadid, is a real estate entrepreneur—her rise to fame took some time. But when it hit, it was like wildfire.

Hadid only started modeling four years ago, when she was 17. The first photos of her on Getty, a photo database, are sweet and somewhat shocking (for starters, they refer to her as a “socialite”). Don’t get us wrong—they’re lovely, and she’s gorgeous, but she looks so different from the way she looks now. And yes, of course, she has grown up—lots of things happen to the face and body between the ages of 17 and 21. But we can’t help but wonder (shout-out Carrie Bradshaw): How much of Gigi’s evolution was shaped by the industry in which she works? Have a look for yourself in the slideshow ahead.

All photos: Getty