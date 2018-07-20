Gigi Hadid Wore a Puffy-Sleeve Crop Top, and Now We Want One Too

Summer is nearing a close, and it seems like Gigi Hadid is making the most of the season while she still has it. Last night, the supermodel stepped out in a statement-making ensemble that combined three of summer’s favorite trends at once: She wore a puffy-sleeve, off-the-shoulder crop top. I know—I didn’t realize it could be done, either.

I’ll be honest: Before seeing Hadid’s look, I’d never considered pairing any of those trends, let alone combining all three of them. I like my crop tops minimally sleeved and on my shoulders. I like my off-the-shoulder tops so long they’re usually bodysuits—always with long, straight sleeves. And I like my puffy-sleeve blouses incredibly straightforward; I’m already wearing a statement sleeve, why wear a statement anything else?

But Gigi Hadid has me questioning everything I once knew to be true. Not only do these trends work when combined—they look genuinely incredible together. I’m actually kind of convinced I need a puffy-sleeve, off-the-shoulder crop top of my own now.

Thankfully, Hadid isn’t the only one with access to these mythical combination crop tops; they’re available in many of your favorite retailers. Flip through the slideshow below to find some of the best puffy-sleeve, off-the-shoulder crop tops on the market right now—and be sure to get one now, while you still have plenty of summer to wear it.