Gigi Hadid Disables Instagram Comments Amid Accusations of Racism

After speculation that she might’ve been bumped from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Gigi Hadid announced on Monday that she would be returning to the runway for the brand’s lingerie show in Shanghai, China. However, for some people who accused the 22-year-old model of racism, the announcement wasn’t good news at all.

In February, the supermodel came under fire after her younger sister, Bella Hadid, posted a video of Gigi slanting her eyes to mimic a Buddha statue. The video, which has since been taken down, was immediately slammed by critics who accused Hadid of racism toward Asian people.

That’s why some critics were not happy when Hadid announced in an Instagram video that she would be heading to the Asian country for Victoria’s Secret’s annual runway show. After her announcement, Hadid’s social media mentions were flooded with people telling her that she is not welcome in China.

The pushback was apparently so intense that it prompted Hadid to disable the comments on the Instagram post announcing her return to Victoria’s Secret. Hadid nor Victoria’s Secret have commented on the controversy. However, if Hadid wants a smooth ride to the show’s November 28 air date, she’s going to have prove to fans one way or another that she’s learned her lesson.