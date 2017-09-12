Bella Hadid Helped Gigi Hadid Down the Runaway After She Lost a Shoe

Even after losing a shoe on the runway, Gigi Hadid doesn’t a miss a step. On Monday, while walking in Anna Sui‘s New York Fashion Week show, the 22-year-old supermodel suffered a major wardrobe malfunction after her shoe fell off as she trotted down the catwalk. But, like the pro we know she is, Gigi brilliantly recovered—thanks in part to an assist from her younger sister, Bella.

The fashion mishap occurred when Gigi’s ankle-strapped platform heel came loose as she made her way down the runway. However, if it wasn’t for pics of Gigi’s shoeless foot, the malfunction might’ve gone unnoticed. After her heel fell off, Gigi went into supermodel mode by pointing her foot into a tiptoe (to mimic her other heel) and continuing down the catwalk without any trace of a limp.

When it came time for the finale, when Gigi would walk the runway again with the show’s other models, the older Hadid sister had the perfect fix for her lost shoe. As the models came streaming down the runway, Gigi could be seen leaning on her sister, Bella, as the two strutted their stuff. From a glance, the moment simply looked like an instance of sisterly love. However, little did the audience members know, the joint walk was to prevent Gigi from tripping over her uneven feet and falling flat on her face. Though there are probably tons of perks with having a supermodel sibling, Gigi and Bella’s epic wardrobe malfunction save has got to take the cake.