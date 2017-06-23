Before Gigi and Bella Hadid were, you know, Gigi and Bella Hadid, they were known as Yolanda Foster’s teenage daughters on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Prior to becoming certified “It” girls in the fashion world, Gigi and Bella were simply D-list Bravo stars (if we’re being honest), who helped their mom in the kitchen, had an affinity for horses, cried before going to college, and sorta, kinda dabbled in modeling.

Though we know them now as the two of the biggest faces in the fashion industry, it’s still fun to look back at their times as reality TV up-and-comers. Click through to look back at 10 times Gigi and Bella Hadid appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”