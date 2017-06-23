StyleCaster
10 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Jason Pham
Photo: Getty Images

Before Gigi and Bella Hadid were, you know, Gigi and Bella Hadid, they were known as Yolanda Foster’s teenage daughters on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Prior to becoming certified “It” girls in the fashion world, Gigi and Bella were simply D-list Bravo stars (if we’re being honest), who helped their mom in the kitchen, had an affinity for horses, cried before going to college, and sorta, kinda dabbled in modeling.

Though we know them now as the two of the biggest faces in the fashion industry, it’s still fun to look back at their times as reality TV up-and-comers. Click through to look back at 10 times Gigi and Bella Hadid appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

http://prostitutionhoe.tumblr.com/post/43044014489

That time Bella Hadid's mom couldn't afford more horses for her.

That time Gigi made us all sob with this speech about her mom's battle with Lyme disease.

That time Yolanda had an emotional talk with Gigi, Bella, and Anwar about her will.

http://beamlyus.tumblr.com/post/136463583463/gigi-hadid-on-why-modeling-is-hard

That time Gigi gave Bella advice on why modeling is *so hard.*

http://beamlyus.tumblr.com/post/139458557451/smart-move-yolanda-smart-move

That time Yolanda was all of us.

Gigi Hadid GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

That time Gigi got real about her workout routine.

Gigi Hadid GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

That time Gigi also got real about the pressures of being a supermodel.

That time Gigi stanned for gruyère cheese.

http://beamlyus.tumblr.com/post/136463543518

That time Bella and Gigi showed each other sisterly love.

That time Yolanda accidentally woke up Gigi via FaceTime.

