40 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Loved Junk Food

They may be supermodels, but that doesn’t mean Gigi and Bella Hadid don’t know how to eat. The Southern California-raised sisters are the low-key queens of fast food—from their impulsive trips to McDonalds to their affinity for pizza—and we’re here every step along the way with major food envy.
While burgers and fries aren’t the most healthy meals to chow down on, Bella and Gigi have some of the best personal trainers and dietitians in the game, so we’re sure they’re OK. (Plus, who doesn’t love french fries?!) Click through to relive every time Bella and Gigi Hadid were totally obsessed with junk food.
That time Bella got two fries for herself.
That time Bella made her half-eaten burger look somewhat appealing.
That time Bella did it right and ordered pizza and brownies.
That time Bella stanned for Dunkin' Donuts coffee.
That time Bella probably ate all these burgers by herself.
That time Bella made us drool with this delish gruyere pesto grilled cheese with carmelized onions and prosciutto.
That time Bella went overboard with the cream in her mac 'n' cheese, but we're not mad.
That time Bella loved her sauces just as much as her fried chicken.
That time Bella said she ate three pizzas by herself and we believed her.
That time Bella combined all her loves: grilled cheese, fries, and fried chicken.
That time Bella's friend knew exactly what to get her for her birthday.
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadidsnapchat
That time Bella kept us on our toes with her multiple-round chicken wing dinner.
That time Gigi doused her burger with sauce and we didn't complain.
That time we wished Yolanda was our mom, too.
That time Gigi showed off her two plates of spaghetti.
That time Bella and Gigi couldn't decide what to order, so they ate each other's meals.
That time Gigi had hot sauce in her bag.
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadidsnapchat
That time Gigi DGAF that guac was extra.
That time Gigi stanned for In-N-Out.
That time Gigi took all the gingersnaps and we were totally cool with it.
That time Anwar knew how to win Gigi's affection.
That time Gigi went to the other side.
That time Gigi ate her pizza with cereal.
That time Gigi had the most bomb breakfast sandwich.
That time Gigi was a burger connoisseur.
That time Gigi's square pizza game was on point.
That time Gigi had this for breakfast.
That time Gigi kept it old school.
That time Gigi groundbreakingly rolled up her crepe.
That time Gigi almost had us fooled that she didn't order a burger.
That time Gigi introduced us to this.
That time Gigi had yet another burger.
That time Gigi quoted her boyfriend while eating In-N-Out.
That time Gigi loved her cheese.
That time Gigi ate too many Jammie Dodgers.
That time Gigi's mom introduced her to these Dutch fries.
That time Gigi and Kendall Jenner bonded over burgers.
That time they also bonded over pizza.
That time Bella took cookie dough home from work.
That time Bella gave a shoutout to Joe's pizza.