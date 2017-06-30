StyleCaster
40 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Loved Junk Food

40 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Loved Junk Food

Jason Pham
by
40 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Loved Junk Food
Photo: Getty Images

They may be supermodels, but that doesn’t mean Gigi and Bella Hadid don’t know how to eat. The Southern California-raised sisters are the low-key queens of fast food—from their impulsive trips to McDonalds to their affinity for pizza—and we’re here every step along the way with major food envy.

While burgers and fries aren’t the most healthy meals to chow down on, Bella and Gigi have some of the best personal trainers and dietitians in the game, so we’re sure they’re OK. (Plus, who doesn’t love french fries?!) Click through to relive every time Bella and Gigi Hadid were totally obsessed with junk food.

1 of 40

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella got two fries for herself.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella made her half-eaten burger look somewhat appealing.

"😴😴😴😴😴😴😴" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

"😴😴😴😴😴😴😴" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella did it right and ordered pizza and brownies.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella stanned for Dunkin' Donuts coffee.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella probably ate all these burgers by herself.

"gruyere pesto caramelized onions prosciutto gonna open a grilled cheese spot come thru 🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

"gruyere pesto caramelized onions prosciutto gonna open a grilled cheese spot come thru 🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella made us drool with this delish gruyere pesto grilled cheese with carmelized onions and prosciutto.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella went overboard with the cream in her mac 'n' cheese, but we're not mad.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella loved her sauces just as much as her fried chicken.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella said she ate three pizzas by herself and we believed her.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella combined all her loves: grilled cheese, fries, and fried chicken.

That time Bella's friend knew exactly what to get her for her birthday.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadidsnapchat

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella kept us on our toes with her multiple-round chicken wing dinner.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi doused her burger with sauce and we didn't complain.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time we wished Yolanda was our mom, too.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi showed off her two plates of spaghetti.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @bellahadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @bellahadid

That time Bella and Gigi couldn't decide what to order, so they ate each other's meals.

That time Gigi had hot sauce in her bag.

Photo: instagram / @gigihadidsnapchat

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi DGAF that guac was extra.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi stanned for In-N-Out.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi took all the gingersnaps and we were totally cool with it.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @anwarhadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @anwarhadid

That time Anwar knew how to win Gigi's affection.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi went to the other side.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi ate her pizza with cereal.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi had the most bomb breakfast sandwich.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi was a burger connoisseur.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi's square pizza game was on point.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi had this for breakfast.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi kept it old school.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi groundbreakingly rolled up her crepe.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi almost had us fooled that she didn't order a burger.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi introduced us to this.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi had yet another burger.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi quoted her boyfriend while eating In-N-Out.

"IF THIS AINT HEAVEN IDK WHAT IS / UR WELCOME" #GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

"IF THIS AINT HEAVEN IDK WHAT IS / UR WELCOME" #GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi loved her cheese.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi ate too many Jammie Dodgers.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time Gigi's mom introduced her to these Dutch fries.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @kendalljenner

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @kendalljenner

That time Gigi and Kendall Jenner bonded over burgers.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid

That time they also bonded over pizza.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella took cookie dough home from work.

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

#BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid

That time Bella gave a shoutout to Joe's pizza.

