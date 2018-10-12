10 Drugstore Beauty Products Gigi and Bella Hadid Still Swear By

Gigi and Bella Hadid might be supermodels, but they’re not above a drugstore buy. Before they became fashion It-girls, the Hadid sisters were regular teenagers living in California, going to high school and, yes, shopping at the drugstore. Though they’ve become ambassadors for high-end brands, such as Dior, the Hadid sisters still swear by a some tried-and-true drugstore products from their non-famous days.
To find out which affordable and under-$10 products the Hadids recommend, we’ve collected each and every drugstore product they’ve waxed poetic about (with the exception of the ones they’ve spon-conned for). Find out the drugstore beauty products the Hadid sisters still swear by after all this time ahead.
St. Ives Apricot Scrub
If there's one drugstore product that Gigi is known for waxing poetic about, it's St. Ives's Apricot Scrub. The model has been using the customer-favorite face cleanser since high school and still raves about it, despite its controversies.
$4.70 at Target
CoverGirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler
Gigi is a fan of mixing high end with low end. The model told Into the Gloss that she uses Dior's DiorShow Iconic Overcurl Mascara ($30) with CoverGirl's Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler ($4) for perfectly prim lashes. "My favorite mascara is the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Spectacular Volume & Curl Mascara in Black 090—the brush is bent! I use it with a Covergirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler," she said.
$4 at Walgreens
Crest Complete Multi-Benefit Gel
For fresh breath and pearly whites, Gigi uses Crest's Complete Multi-Benefit in cinnamon as toothpaste. She even purchases it at CVS. A true drugstore buy. "So I use that mostly. Crest's Complete Multi-Benefit Gel in Cinnamon Expressions is another thing I always get at CVS. I really like it," she told Into the Gloss.
$3.50 at CVS
Eucerin Intensive Repair Very Dry Skin Lotion
Gigi's favorite lotion is Eucerin's Intensive Repair Very Dry Skin Lotion, which she also uses to moisturize her face. She considers that fact embarrassing, but, hey, if it works, it works. "I use Eucerin Intensive Repair Very Dry Skin Lotion for my body… and for my face [Laughs]—that’s embarrassing," she told Into the Gloss.
$12 at Target
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Everlasting Shampoo
Since she was a kid, Gigi has sworn by John Freida hair products. To keep her hair soft and blonde, the model uses the brand's Sheer Blonde Everlasting Shampoo. "I’ve always used John Frieda; their blonde stuff is really good. The Sheer Blonde Everlasting Blonde Shampoo makes my hair really soft, but I’m not sure that it actually makes it blonder," she told Into the Gloss.
$7 at Target
Mario Badescu Flower & Tonic Mask
Though it's not found at every drugstore, Mario Badescu's Flower & Tonic Mask can be found at Walmart for an affordable $18. That's likely why it's a favorite of Bella who has been using the product to refresh her dry skin after the wear and tear of Fashion Week.
"I’m mask obsessed. The Mario Badescu Flower & Tonic Mask is so moisturizing. My skin gets really dry, especially during Fashion Week, so it’s good for me to give it as much love as I can," she told Elle.
$18 at Walmart
Maybelline SuperStay 24 Hour Wear Concealer
Though Gigi's opinions about Maybelline are debatable (she has a makeup collection with the brand), the model has been using the company's SuperStay 24 Hour Wear Concealer long before she had a partnership with them. In a 2014 interview with Into the Gloss, Gigi revealed that she's been using the concealer for years, meaning that she was even a fan of it before she became famous. "If I have blemishes I use Maybelline SuperStay 24 Hour Wear Concealer, which I bought at the drugstore a few years ago," she said.
$10 at Walmart
Neutrogena Grapefruit Scrub
Though Gigi has her pick of expensive skin care, the model stays true to one of her high-school favorites: Neutrogena's Grapefruit Scrub. “Since high school, I’ve always used CVS skin care,” she told Teen Vogue. “I just keep it simple. I feel like if you start using 30 products on your face, the second you don’t have those 30 products, your skin will need it. And I feel like just keeping your skin clean and being good to it is enough.”
$6 at Walmart
Peach & Lily's Peach Slices Hydrate Mask
In an interview with Allure, Bella considered K-beauty sheet masks her "best drugstore buy." Though she didn't say which sheet mask is her favorite (can you even choose?), Peach & Lily's Peach Slices Hydrate Mask is one that you can find at CVS.
$2.50 at CVS
Secret Flawless Clear Deodorant
As a model, Gigi can't have white streaks on her armpits, so she sticks with clear deodorants. Her favorite is Secret's Flawless Clear Deodorant, which she likes for its scent. "For deodorant, I like the clear gel because I can’t have any of that white residue when I’m working. Secret Flawless Clear deodorant has really good scents," she told Into the Gloss.
