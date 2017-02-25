25 Times Gigi and Bella Were #SisterGoals

Having a sister is one of the greatest things in the world. Especially when said sister is about the same age, height, size, shoe size, etc., if you catch my drift. Double the wardrobe, double the fun! Perhaps that’s why everyone, or at least the fashion world, is so enamored with Gigi and Bella Hadid: they’re pretty, they’re supposedly sweet, they have an awesome mother named Yolanda, and they seem to really love each other. It’s a nice distraction from the world in which we live. With that said, we thought we’d take a little stroll down Memory Lane to revisit Gigi and Bella’s cutest moments together that will no doubt make you say,”D’awwwwww!”