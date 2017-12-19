17 Genius Last-Minute Gifts for Your Very Favorite Stoners

Though we’re fast approaching a world in which anyone can just go online and buy a bag of weed, we’re not quite there yet. Products that contain THC—the psychoactive element of cannabis—can’t be purchased on the internet (legally) in most states, but there are hundreds of items out there formulated with CBD, which won’t get you high, but might help with chronic pain or anxiety. Plus, a bag of weed is rather unimaginative.

Even if you don’t want to get high, elixirs and lotions and potions made with hemp oil are everywhere, and with research showing that cannabinoids may actually be potent anti-aging and anti-inflammatory agents, even your most stoic friend might benefit from a CBD- or hemp-based beauty product. When you’re done shopping, it’s always fun to wrap it all up with pot-leaf paper—and we found a particularly cute roll.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift for that friend who’s always rolling her own joints, the beauty-obsessed girlfriend who has a full arsenal of products, or the glam gal who can’t resist actual gold (hello, 24-karat gold rolling papers), search no more. None of these products are technically mood-altering, but they all have the ability to lift one’s mood.