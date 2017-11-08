55 Ways to Wear This Season’s Geometric Cutout Trend

We’re a big fan of cutouts. Cold shoulders? Yes, please. Thigh slits? You bet. Geometric cutouts all over the body? Sign us up! The playful fashion trends are not slowing down anytime soon, and today we’re talking about taking the shapes from geometry class and bringing them into your wardrobe this season.

We found items with sexy shoulder cutouts, flattering waist cutouts, and tons of little skin peek-a-boos. Start small, with an accent cutout on your shoe or the neck of your sweater, and work your way around your body. These cutouts can be sweet and simple, or bold and daring.

Click through the slideshow to get a little cutout inspiration and shop our favorite cutout ensembles of the season.