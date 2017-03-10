StyleCaster
Genuine People’s Spring 2017 Lookbook: What Everyone Will Be Wearing V Soon

Genuine People's Spring 2017 Lookbook: What Everyone Will Be Wearing V Soon

by
Genuine People Spring 2017
Less than a year after its official launch, Genuine People has made a name for itself—and not just as any old fast-fashion chain pushing out the same runway dupes as H&M and Zara. The e-commerce site, which has commanded the attention of celebs, bloggers, and editors alike, is at the forefront of the indie “fast-fashion,” and shows no signs of slowing down. The quotes, of course, are intentional: As we’ve previously reported, Genuine People doesn’t design or manufacture merchandise in-house—instead co-founders Sharona Cohen and Nave Avimor rely on independent designers they find at trade shows and various connections to source all product, which includes everything from ribbed sweaters, wide-leg pants, perfectly cut button-downs, fuzzy slides, and outerwear that you wish you’d bought sooner.

With prices ringing in just north of other similarly positioned retailers—think The Frankie Shop, Finery, and W Concept—Genuine People’s wares are primed for the Insta-crowd: They’re at once minimalist and thumb-stopping; perfectly tailored and universally flattering; on-trend and timeless.

While last season’s collection was filled with bombers, slip dresses, and velvet, Genuine People’s spring lineup has a lightness to it: “This collection is full of feminine pastel hues and essential pieces ideal for this transitional season,” Cohen told us, noting the pleated dresses, asymmetrical necklines, and ’70s vibes throughout. Think dusty pinks mixed with warm browns and and taupe-y greens. 

Ahead, take a peek at the spring look book and get to bookmarking: These are the pieces you’ll wish you bought before anyone else.

Sleeveless Vest Dress, $229; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Striped Bell Sleeved Sweater, $99; at Genuine People

Flare Jeans, $168; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Burgundy Oversized Blouse, $129; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Cut-Out Sweater, $139; at Genuine People 

Black Tailored Flared Pants, $149; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Slip Top with Side Slit, $99; at Genuine People

High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans, $199; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Cut-out Sleeveless Top, $99; at Genuine People

Striped Pants, $149; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Bow Tie Blouse, $168; at Genuine People

High Waisted Swing Skirt, $149; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Off -Shoulder Pleated Ruffle Dress, 139; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Corduroy Collared Jacket, $218; at Genuine People 

Photo: Genuine People

High Neck Kimono Dress, $189; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Long-Sleeved Sweater Dress, $229; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Silk Slip Midi Dress, $129; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Off-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse, $149; at Genuine People

Faux Leather Shorts, $168; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Bell Sleeved Knit Shirt, $129; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Pleated Top and Skirt Set, $229; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Dusty Pink Ruffle Blouse, $149; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Pleated Slip Maxi Dress, $229; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Silk Pajama Suit, $299; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

High Waisted Pants with Belt, $139; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Oversized Striped Suit, $300; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Courdory Overall Dress, $229; at Genuine People

Cutout Sweater with Bell Sleeves, $189; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

High Waisted Swing Skirt, $149; at Genuine People

Sleeveless V-Neck Blouse, $129; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

Pink Slit Sleeve Cropped Sweater, $139; at Genuine People

Photo: Genuine People

