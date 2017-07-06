Garmentory’s Exclusive Summer Capsule Is a Minimalist’s Dreams

Even if you don’t already know Garmentory by name, you’ve certainly bookmarked at least one of the hundreds of modern, Instagram-famous brands it houses like Ajaie Alaie, Ilana Kohn, VereVerto, or Lykke Wolf. Yep—we’re talking about that super-chic leather fanny pack that 2011-you would have cringed at, or the head-to-toe rust outfit that’s been making the rounds on the ‘gram this past week. Basically, Garmentory is home to every look that’s made you stop in your tracks in recent memory.

And this week, the site launched its exclusive summer capsule collection, and just as you’d imagine, it’s filled with 150-plus awesome pieces that looks like they’ve spent the past two or so decades hanging out in a super-cool vintage store—and we mean that in the best way. Even better? We whittled down the lookbook to our favorite 17 shots—and annotated it.

Ahead, the best indie pieces to shop from Garmentory’s summer capsule collection, plus more than a dozen warm-weather styling tips we learned from the lookbook.